Weather on the Web

By Robert Grimm
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Wednesday evening, everyone.

We’re still seeing clear to partly cloudy skies out there tonight... but clouds are expected to increase past midnight, and with that, chance spot flurries arise.

Foggy conditions will also develop into first-thing tomorrow morning... and with some refreezing occurring, take a little bit of extra precaution on the roads for any overnight travel.

Then, St. Patrick’s Day tomorrow brings mostly cloudy skies... with a few isolated rain showers popping up here and there. Overall though, the spot sprinkles will be few-and-far between, and we’re only anticipating minimal impacts.

Weather-wise ahead, our milder temps of 40′s and a few 50′s will carry throughout the end of the week. And the upcoming weekend sees the return of seasonable mid-30s... along with a weaker system, that looks to bring snow showers changing over to mix and rain Saturday night, headed into Sunday.

For the latest details on the forecast, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

