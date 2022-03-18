No injuries after a police chase in Caribou

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - A police chase in Caribou ended with no injuries. On Tuesday March 15, 2022 at approximately 6:37PM, Caribou Police Officers heard a vehicle was failing to stop for Trooper Nathan Desrosier near the Powers Road in Caribou. K9 Officer Kegan McPherson made his way to the Powers Road in an attempt to assist, when he met the reported Gray 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis near the intersection of the Baird Road on the Powers Road. The vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed. Officer McPherson attempted to stop the vehicle, at which point the vehicle went around the driver’s side door of the cruiser and up on a snowbank. When the car came down, it struck the front fender of Officer McPherson’s cruiser then continued toward Route 89. Officer McPherson followed the vehicle East on Rt. 89. The operator turned onto the Noyes Road. Shortly after taking the turn, police say the vehicle was unable to negotiate the turn, lost control and struck the bridge on the Noyes Road several times. According to police, the vehicle then attempted to flee again, but Officer McPherson was able to intercept the vehicle and the occupants.

The driver, 37 year old Corey Levesque of Van Buren was placed under arrest and charged with, Class C ELUDING A POLICE OFFICER, Class E OPERATING AFTER SUSPENSION, Class C AGGRAVATED DRIVING TO ENDANGER and Class C AGGRAVATED LEAVING THE SCENE OF A PROPERTY DAMAGE ACCIDENT. A passenger, 25 year old Jeremiah Knox of Cyr Plantation was also placed under arrest. Knox was charged with several offenses by Maine State Police. Levesque was unable to make bail and was transported to the Aroostook County Jail. Knox was summonsed and released. Officer McPherson was assisted by Officer Kyle Scott and Trooper Nathan Desroser of the Maine State Police. Fortunately, no one was injured as a result of this incident.

