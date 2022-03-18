Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Friday. Shower chances during the overnight hours have dissipated. That’s thanks to a weak area of low pressure of the coast that’ll continue to push east and out of the region during the day today. Most places will remain on the cloudy side throughout the day today. It’s not until the late afternoon that we have a chance to see some sunny breaks before we lose the sunshine later this evening. Partly to mostly clear skies to start the overnight allows for some cooling, before clouds build back in for Saturday. High temperatures today are expected to climb up into the mid to upper 40s once again during the day today. Places further south have the best chance to see temperatures climb into the lower to mid 50s, but I think the majority of us struggle to get that warm during the day today.

Today's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Looking ahead at the weekend. Saturday looks to start off on the quiet side. Expect mostly cloudy skies to start the day. It’s not until the afternoon that snow showers begin to push into the region. At this point they don’t appear to be the most organized, resulting in on and off snow showers for the first half of the afternoon and evening. It’s not until the second half of the evening that the snow becomes more intense, and begins to see some warmer air mixing into the system. That’ll continue through the overnight hours, until we’re looking at a widespread chance of rain showers waking up Sunday morning. The system is quick to wrap up during the morning hours of Sunday, leaving us with cloudy skies heading into Sunday afternoon and evening. High temperatures tomorrow climb up into the mid to upper 30s for highs, a bit colder than what we’ve seen over the past couple of days, but still warmer than average this time of year. We’re expected to be a bit warmer during the day Sunday as the rain and snow continues to taper off. Highs will likely climb up into the upper 30s and lower to mid 40s. Westerly winds that will start out of the southwest during the morning hours will help to keep the warm air in place.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Heading into early next week, we’re watching another round of some snow showers Monday night into Tuesday morning, but at this point they don’t appear to amount to much. For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out the Weather on the Web Video Forecast with the latest information, or check back online again tonight when I’ll have an updated look. Have a great day!

