Advertisement

Weather on the Web

Friday, March 18th, 2022 Morning Forecast
Weather on the Web 3-18-22 AM
By Rob Koenig
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Friday. Shower chances during the overnight hours have dissipated. That’s thanks to a weak area of low pressure of the coast that’ll continue to push east and out of the region during the day today. Most places will remain on the cloudy side throughout the day today. It’s not until the late afternoon that we have a chance to see some sunny breaks before we lose the sunshine later this evening. Partly to mostly clear skies to start the overnight allows for some cooling, before clouds build back in for Saturday. High temperatures today are expected to climb up into the mid to upper 40s once again during the day today. Places further south have the best chance to see temperatures climb into the lower to mid 50s, but I think the majority of us struggle to get that warm during the day today.

Today's High Temperatures
Today's High Temperatures(WAGM-TV)

Looking ahead at the weekend. Saturday looks to start off on the quiet side. Expect mostly cloudy skies to start the day. It’s not until the afternoon that snow showers begin to push into the region. At this point they don’t appear to be the most organized, resulting in on and off snow showers for the first half of the afternoon and evening. It’s not until the second half of the evening that the snow becomes more intense, and begins to see some warmer air mixing into the system. That’ll continue through the overnight hours, until we’re looking at a widespread chance of rain showers waking up Sunday morning. The system is quick to wrap up during the morning hours of Sunday, leaving us with cloudy skies heading into Sunday afternoon and evening. High temperatures tomorrow climb up into the mid to upper 30s for highs, a bit colder than what we’ve seen over the past couple of days, but still warmer than average this time of year. We’re expected to be a bit warmer during the day Sunday as the rain and snow continues to taper off. Highs will likely climb up into the upper 30s and lower to mid 40s. Westerly winds that will start out of the southwest during the morning hours will help to keep the warm air in place.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures
Tomorrow's High Temperatures(WAGM-TV)

Heading into early next week, we’re watching another round of some snow showers Monday night into Tuesday morning, but at this point they don’t appear to amount to much. For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out the Weather on the Web Video Forecast with the latest information, or check back online again tonight when I’ll have an updated look. Have a great day!

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Canada Announces Plan to Drop Pre-Arrival Testing
bison
Buffalo hit, killed in Fort Fairfield after herd escapes from farm
Chapman Rd Fire
Presque Isle Home Declared Total Loss Following Fire
Brian Mintmier, 26, is facing many charges, including invasion of privacy, after he allegedly...
Police: Man filmed girl in restroom after lying to get in Pa. school
.
State Trooper and Jeep struck by Tractor-Trailer in Kittery

Latest News

Weather on the Web 3-18-22 AM
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web
Today's Day Planner
Weather on the Web
Weather on the Web 3-17-22 AM