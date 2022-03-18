Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening and happy Friday. Clouds have hung around throughout the daytime today. It’s not until the second half of the afternoon here that we’re watching some scattered rain showers moving across the region. While these aren’t widespread in nature, they are enough to wet surfaces in some communities. These will be wrapping up and coming to an end over the next few hours, before a larger scale system moves into the region for the day tomorrow. High temperatures today were on the mild side once again. Highs climbed up into the mid to upper 40s for most spots. There were some towns that did also see the low 50s during the afternoon, thanks to the southerly wind that we’ve seen throughout the day today.

Today's Observed High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

The National Weather Service in Caribou has issued a Winter Weather Advisory, going into effect tomorrow at 10am and continuing through Sunday at 10am. This is due to the slippery travel expected during this time. Roadways will become slick as heavy wet snow begins to fall Saturday afternoon. As it transitions to a mix and eventually rain during the overnight hours, that will make roadways even more slippery. Please use extra caution during any travel Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning, and leave yourself plenty of extra time in case you encounter any slick spots.

Current Advisories (WAGM-TV)

Hour by hour heading into tomorrow shows the snow and mixed precip moving into the southern and central parts of the state during the morning hours of Saturday. Its not until late morning and early afternoon that we begin to see widespread snow across the county. This will continue through the afternoon and into the evening hours, before warmer air works into the region during the overnight hours. This allows the precipitation to change over to a mix, and eventually rain before sunrise Sunday morning. There looks to be one last round of mix and snow moving through during the morning hours of Sunday, otherwise we’ll see mainly cloudy skies to end the weekend, and continue the gloomy pattern into early next week. High temperatures tomorrow won’t be nearly as warm as what we saw during the day today. Most spots will get close to if not a couple of degrees above the freezing mark during the day tomorrow. Once the snow begins during the afternoon and evening, temperatures will level off through the overnight hours and into Sunday.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

High temperatures on Sunday are looking to be a bit warmer than what we see Saturday. Highs are expected to climb into the upper 30s and lower to mid 40s once again. This will help with the melting that’s been going on over the past several days, and will help to melt any snow that accumulates Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Sunday's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

As far as snowfall is concerned, we’re not looking to get a lot of snow with this system. A widespread 2 to 4 inches of snow is possible by the time we get to Sunday morning. The biggest thing to note will be that a lot of this snow doesn’t stick around since temperatures will be on the warm side, and a lot of it will melt before the precipitation is done Sunday morning.

Projected Snowfall Totals through Sunday PM (WAGM-TV)

Looking ahead to next week, there will be plenty of chances for that snow to melt if it doesn’t melt all the way Sunday, as high temperatures next week are expected to remain in the upper 30s and lower 40s. This is a bit above average for this time of year as our average high is usually in the mid 30s. This shows that spring is right around the corner, but don’t think winter is done just yet. More details can be found in the Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Enjoy your weekend, and I’ll see you bright and early Monday morning!

