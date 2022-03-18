PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Thursday evening, everyone -- and Happy St. Patrick’s Day!!

It’s feeling a little more like spring each day... with today seeing temps above the 50-degree mark in spots!

Tomorrow sees another relatively quiet day with milder temps, under a mixture of clouds and sun -- with a few chance spot rain showers.

Then, we get a quick taste of winter once again for the weekend... with a system bringing a mixed bag of precip Saturday PM into Sunday.

Saturday afternoon will start with snow showers, before changing over to sleet/freezing rain, and eventually plain rain showers headed overnight into Sunday.

The farther north you are, is where we’re anticipating medium-range amounts of 3.0-6.0″-inches. And much of Central/Southeast Aroostook will only get in on minimal totals of 1.0-3.0″-inches. It’ll definitely be enough to cause a few travel impacts and difficulties Saturday evening into the second-half of the weekend.

For the latest details on the forecast, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe St. Paddy’s Day evening! Sláinte!

