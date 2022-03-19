3rd Annual 3v3 Pond Hockey Classic Coming Back to St. Agatha

Saint Agatha, Maine (WAGM) -In Saint Agatha, the third annual 3 on 3 Acadian Pond hockey classic will be going on Saturday and Sunday. This will be the first time the event has been held since 2020.

Ryan Pelletier-” This is going to be our third annual event, like we mentioned earlier, we didn’t hold last years event because of covid, so were really excited to get back on the ice. We’re looking forward to hosting this year 14 different teams, adult teams, and we’ve added in a new category for youths, we have 8 youth teams”.

This event brings many from all over Maine and Canada including two youth teams from Presque Isle and Madawaska. The classic is spilt up into two divisions, an open and a rec division. Along with the pool play there is a puck shot contest that for a dollar a puck allows you a chance to win 250 dollars in a drawing on Saturday and Sunday if you are successful in the competition. And if you don’t compete, there’s no admission charge to watch and you can volunteer to be a part of the competition.

Ryan Pelletier-” We have opportunities for volunteers, either reffing, score keeping, chasing pucks off the ice, whatever.

As far as the competition goes, some of the rules to remember are that it is 3vs3 with teams allowed 5 players on their teams. The teams are not allowed to have a goalie and competitors must bring their own equipment though skate sharpening is provided.

Ryan Pelletier-”The players all bring their own gear and….their pretty proud of that. They usually have teams sponsor them and have jerseys made for their team. Its…a lot of fun and a lot of competition”.

(Aroostook Unmanned Aerial Services) Many come not just for the competition on the ice but the festivities as well as food and drink provided at the event. The event not just provides entertainment but fundraising for minor hockey programs.

Ryan Pelletier-” The event is really all about raising money for youth hockey in Aroostook County and in Canada. We donate proceeds from this event to the youth hockey programs that we have here in the county that are participating, that being Presque isle and Madawaska and….several of the youth hockey programs across the border in Edmundson and the greater St. john valley on that side of the border. (dissolves to) we just feel hockey adds another another level of opportunity for play and that’s why we like to support it and give back to those youth hockey programs that are trying to get kids active and out on the ice”.

And as they put together the final preparations, Everything looks set for this pond hockey classic to be a success

Jonathon Eigenmann, Newssourcesports

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.