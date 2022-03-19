Sledding The County: Unexpected Budget Concerns

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

With fuel prices skyrocketing, everyone’s paying more at the pump, including snowmobilers and snowmobile clubs. Back to back snowstorms have potentially extended snowmobile season, leading to unprecedented trail maintenance costs. In this weeks Sledding The County, Brian Bouchard looks at how snowmobile clubs have are handling these increasing costs.

“Continuous storms and warming and cooling cycles and traffic levels all play a part in how clubs make decisions on when they groom.” says Matt Steadman – Northern VP, Maine Snowmobile Association

At the beginning of every snowmobile season, clubs look at anticipated snowfall and traffic, and try to figure out how many hours they should allocate to grooming throughout the season as well as how much money to budget for fuel costs to run the equipment. Funding comes from a combination of the State Trail Fund and club fundraising, which has been hampered by the pandemic.

“Most clubs have enough dollars to run a normal schedule through mid to late February and then after that start relying on income from fundraisers to finish their grooming season out. The way the weather’s been this year and our traffic load has been the last 2 or 3 years, clubs are hitting that early, so 2 or 3 weeks ago, before the fuel started to spike, I heard from many clubs in the region that were experiencing that, they are wondering if they should be accommodating their income by reducing grooming hours, reducing days per week?”

In a recent Sledding The County poll, many clubs stated they are already over, or close to being overbudget for this season. Some have already announced that they have suspended their grooming operation altogether.

“And then that fuel spike hit and people really started getting nervous.”

Nervous, because their budgets had no way to predict continuous snowstorms that would require the trails to be groomed in conjunction with unprecedented fuel prices. But not all hope is lost according to Joe Higgins, who is the Supervisor of Off-Road Recreational Vehicle Programs for the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry.

“We’ve taken quite a few phone calls from clubs who were actually going to stop grooming, as of last week even, because of the price of fuel, they were just running out of money in their budgets.”

Higgins says, this winter, many riders came from places without snow, registering their snowmobiles in Maine to be able to ride.

“What happened was is that Maine had snow, and The County had snow and other states and other areas didn’t, so everyone came here to ride so registrations stayed pretty consistent to where they’ve been which has been good, because when we put the budgets together we weren’t really planning that.”

Higgins went on to talk about LD 280, which was signed into law last June, and raised the snowmobile registration fee, which put more money in the Trail Maintenance fund than they expected. They plan to distribute the unexpected revenue to clubs that need it.

“We’ve reached out as the State of Maine Snowmobile Program to have them keep their receipts from Mid-Febuary to the End of March and we’ll collect all those and then whatever we have for available funding, we’ll do some type of percentage to help them cover some of that increased cost that they weren’t planning on.”

Higgins says if clubs have any questions, to contact the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry, and his office would be happy to answer them.

Brian Bouchard, NewsSource8

