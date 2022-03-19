Theft in Fort Kent Draws Attention of Federal Law Enforcement

FORT KENT, Maine (WAGM) -

A Fort Kent Business Recently Suffered from a break in, that has brought federal law enforcement into the investigation. NewsSource8′s Brian Bouchard explains.

When Jolene Gardner, the owner of Labels Trading Post came into work on the morning of February 26, she was met with an unwelcome surprise.

“The first thing I noticed was the phone lines were not working, after checking that I realized that something was off”

She then contacted the Fort Kent Police Department, conducted a check of their inventory and noticed several firearms were missing.

“We just kind of did a count of what was missing, after doing the count we realized that it was 9 handguns and 3 AR Rifles.”

Gardner went on to say that the approximate value of the firearms stolen is almost ten thousand dollars.

“It’s a very small business, and we built it from nothing, so it’s hard to get that back, to get your momentum going again.”

“We got involved, we got the vital information that we needed, referencing the firearms as far as the serial numbers and so forth.”- Michael Delena – Chief, Fort Kent Police Department

Fort Kent Police Chief Michael Delena went on to say, that because of the number of firearms stolen, they had to call in the big guns.

“We also initiated a phone call to the ATF, basically making them aware that this is something that we needed the resources from them to help. Being that were a municipal department there’s only so much that we can do referencing inside our jurisdiction. While doing that ATF felt that they would spearhead this and continue as the lead investigating agency.”

Chief Delena says the much broader reach of the ATF would allow the investigation to continue into other towns, counties or states if necessary. WAGM reached out to the ATF, but they declined to comment and also declined to provide photographs or specific descriptions of the stolen firearms to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation.

If you have any question about whether or not the firearm you’re purchasing is stolen you are urged to contact your local licensed gun store, or your local police department.

Brian Bouchard, NewsSource8

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.