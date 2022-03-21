EAGLE LAKE, Maine (WAGM) - March is Traumatic Brain Injury or TBI awareness month. A mother / daughter team gives us an inside look of how this tragic injury has led them to helping families impacted by TBI.

According to the CDC, TBI is the leading cause of death and disability among children and young adults. The leading causes of TBI are falls, motor vehicle accidents, and being struck by an object / assault.

Suzanne Morneault and Mindy Forino’s lives were turned upside down in September of 2010. Mindy was a senior at the University of Maine at Fort Kent and a goalie on the soccer team when she suffered an on-field Traumatic Brain Injury that left her permanently disabled.

“About 20 minutes into the game I had a very bad collision with a player from the other team, we kinda were both just full force running towards each other, both going for the ball. I was going to make a save, she was going to try to score and we both didn’t come up with the ball but I got her, I got knocked out to the side of my temple. Just instant, collision, down to the ground, was unconscious. In and out of being conscious. Not really knowing too much about what was going on, not knowing where I was, who I was, those sort of things so they decided it was best to Life Flight me to Bangor I stayed at Eastern Maine Medical Center for three days and afterwards they sent me home from the hospital and they just told me that I needed to recover, take my meds, do what I needed to do to get back to where I was.” according to Mindy Morneault.

As a result of her injury, Mindy and her mother, Suzanne co-founded “All Things Become New”, a non-profit organization that helps families battling the hardships brain injury survivors and their caregivers face by providing them a respite.

“The Haven of Rest is a house that we purchased and we did a lot of construction in redoing the inside of the house but it’s basically a place for caregivers and to some degree brain injury survivors. It gives them an opportunity to get away from their everyday life and their everyday challenges that they may face due to their brain injury. So we really liked the idea of giving them a place that they can escape to that they can leave all their everyday worries or challenges at home and kinda just have a mental break and a mental reset because for the caregivers it’s tough caregiving 24/7 and it just allows them a chance to refresh.” continues Mindy.

The signs with inspirational and positive quotes throughout the Haven of Rest are a representation of the optimism that Mindy’s mother, Suzanne feels.

“I remember at one point telling Mindy “you know what? We can turn this for good. I believe God works all things together for good. I don’t know how, but we’re gonna help other families when things are better for us. So in 2013 we established “All Things Become New” because things change and they do become new, in a different way and in some times a better way.” says Suzanne.

The road to recovery from Traumatic Brain Injury is challenging. Morneault says having a well-rested positive support system can make a real difference. The Haven of Rest provides this respite for caregivers at no charge.

