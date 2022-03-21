Advertisement

Match launches new app for single parents

According to data from nearly 1,500 Stir members, 27% of single parents say scheduling...
According to data from nearly 1,500 Stir members, 27% of single parents say scheduling conflicts make it hard to date in general.(Match via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Single parents looking to find a partner have a new tool.

The online dating company Match has just launched Stir, an app that focuses on linking unattached parents.

Company officials say they want to make sure there’s a place for men and women with kids to “feel like they can be themselves.”

According to data from nearly 1,500 Stir members, 27% of single parents say scheduling conflicts make it hard to date in general.

Most polled also say financial stability and emotional maturity are among the qualities most sought after in a potential mate.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fort Kent Gun Theft
Theft in Fort Kent Draws Attention of Federal Law Enforcement
State of Maine
Governor Mills proposes Increased Direct Relief for Maine people
Sledding The County
Sledding The County: Unexpected Budget Concerns
Easton Chase
No injuries after a police chase in Caribou
County Ag Report: 99 Potatoes
County AG Report: 99 Restaurant’s Potatoes

Latest News

A recent survey by AAA showed that 59% of drivers said they would change driving habits or...
Gas prices sink slowly after hitting record high
Deadly weekend of shootings across US
Police say the suspect performed what they call a “dangerous jump stunt” early Sunday morning...
WATCH: Driver performs ‘dangerous’ jump stunt with rented Tesla, crashes it
FILE - Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas listens as President Donald Trump speaks before...
Hospitalized Justice Thomas doesn’t have COVID-19, high court says