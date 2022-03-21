Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening and happy Monday. Clouds have dominated the sky throughout the day today. It wasn’t until the late afternoon and evening here that we’ve been watching some scattered to isolated snow showers moving through the county. While these don’t appear to be putting much down in terms of accumulation, driving in some of the heavier showers that move through could be tricky at times. Once these clear the state later on this evening, skies will begin to clear out, allowing temperatures to drop heading into tomorrow.

Today's Observed High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Looking at some of the snowfall reports that we received from over the weekend. The good news is that this storm looks like it produced about what I was expecting in terms of snowfall. A lot of communities reported a couple of inches of snow, with some of the communities listed here coming in with some of the higher end snowfall amounts. It appears the northern part of the county was once again the jackpot for the storm as places like Frenchville got close to 6 inches of snow with this system.

Weekend Snowfall Totals (WAGM-TV)

Temperatures tonight fall back into the mid to upper teens for most towns under those partly cloudy skies. The southern part of the county has the best chance of staying in the 20s for low temps thanks to the warm air that’s already in place.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Tomorrow looks to be a similar day to what we saw today. We’re looking at a mixture of clouds and sun possible. I think the biggest difference between tomorrow and today will be the increased amount of sunshine that we see during the day tomorrow. The other thing to note will be we still have the potential to see some isolated snow showers during the afternoon hours, but they won’t amount to much and are really more snow showers to say that it snowed. Skies really clear out during the overnight hours tomorrow night. This results in a mostly sunny day in store for Wednesday, before more clouds roll back into the region Wednesday night. High temperatures tomorrow will be a bit cooler than what we saw today. That’s thanks to the northwesterly wind that will continue to be gusty throughout the day tomorrow. Most places though have a good chance of hovering around the freezing mark for high temperatures.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on your forecast, make sure to check out the Weather on the Web Video Forecast (if not already attached to this article, it will be later this evening). Have a great evening, and I’ll be back tomorrow morning with an updated look at your forecast.

