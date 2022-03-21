Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Monday. The low pressure system that brought us the snow and mixed precip over the weekend continues to spin to our east over Nova Scotia. It’s continuing to weaken as it does so, but will continue to keep the clouds in the region during the day today, as well as remain close enough to touch off some scattered snow showers during the daytime hours. It’s not until we get into tomorrow and Wednesday that we’ll begin to see some improvement.

Looking at some of the snowfall reports that we received from over the weekend. The good news is that this storm looks like it produced about what I was expecting in terms of snowfall. A lot of communities reported a couple of inches of snow, with some of the communities listed here coming in with some of the higher end snowfall amounts. It appears the northern part of the county was once again the jackpot for the storm as places like Frenchville got close to 6 inches of snow with this system.

Hour by hour throughout the rest of the day today shows the mostly cloudy skies sticking around through much of the day and into the afternoon. I can’t rule out the chances for some peaks of sunshine during the day today, but those chances are also as common as seeing some isolated to scattered snow showers during much of the day and into the afternoon. High temperatures today will once again be a bit above where our average high is supposed to be for this time of year. High temperatures are expected to climb up into the mid to upper 30s. It’s possible we could even see some lower 40s show up in far southern spots of the county. Northwesterly winds will also be gusty at times throughout the day and into the afternoon.

Looking ahead to Tuesday and Wednesday. I think the sun finally makes an appearance during the day Tuesday. Of course at this point it looks to be mixed in with the clouds for most of the time. So we’ll call it partly sunny for the daytime tomorrow because of it. Clouds appear to do a better job at clearing out during the overnight hours, which will help to set us up for a mostly sunny day in store for Wednesday. At this point I’m taking the more optimistic route with this forecast, but other models have hinted at some more cloud cover in store for Wednesday. High temperatures tomorrow will be the coldest we’re expecting for the week. Highs will likely be in the upper 20s and lower 30s. While this certainly isn’t cold, it’ll feel a bit cooler compared to where we’ve been over the past few days just because of the warm air that’s been in place

We’re watching an unsettled second half of the workweek. I’ll have more details in my Weather on the Web Forecast tonight. Have a great and safe Monday!

