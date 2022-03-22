Hockey for a Cause: Acadian Pond Hockey Classic Raises Money for Valley Youth

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -The third annual Acadian Pond Hockey Classic was held in St. Agatha over the weekend.

The event raised money for youth hockey programs in the St John Valley and Western New Brunswick. There were 6 rinks set up on long lake where multiple teams could compete in two divisions. “It was a fun time for a good cause” according to one of the players who attended.

Matt Dechaine “Honestly, that’s a personal mission, I grew up going to Madawaska recreation department and that stuffs expensive to get going in hockey, and I remember trying to put together used gear from friends and whatever so i can put an outfit together.so now that we have a chance to kind of help those new kids coming up, you know get their outfit together, that’s awesome so they don’t have to have money be the object to why they cant get into the sport.”

The Event offered multiple cash prizes, including a $250 Cash Prize Puck Shoot. Organizers say they are thankful for everyone who attended and donated to a great cause. Jonathon will have more on this story in sports.

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.