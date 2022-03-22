Sen Collins Meets Aroostook County Native in Europe

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Senator Susan Collins had an unexpected run in with an Aroostook County native while visiting troops overseas over the weekend.

Collins was among a group on Senators visiting Germany and Poland to receiving briefings regarding the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. She also took time to meet with soldiers that call Maine home, including Aroostook County native Sergeant First Class Kathleen Boone from the town of Crystal.

“So that was exciting for us to talk about our common Aroostook County roots. She’s been in the service for a number of years and is an experienced soldier. I did get to meet with other Maine soldiers wherever we went and it was inspiring to see how much they are doing to try and support the Ukrainians and to be ready incase Putin goes even further and invades a NATO ally like Poland. I got the impression that many of them wish they could cross the border and fight the Russians directly. That’s not going to happen but they are eager to send a strong signal that Putin dare not invade Poland.”

During her trip to Poland she also met with Ukrainian refugees, and says their recollection of having to flee their own country is heartbreaking and boldens her stance on supporting the Ukrainian government with technology and munitions.

