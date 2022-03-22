Washburn Public Safety Complex

Washburn, Maine (WAGM) - Washburn is in for a big change as the town recently received the news that 750,000 dollars in federal funding is coming for the construction of a new public safety complex. The current building is more than 100 years old. The new facility will house both fire and police as well as new office space for the town.

“On a whim and a shot in the dark I filled out this application, I wrote a letter explaining what we needed, why we needed it and didn’t really think anything would come of it and then one day last summer I got a phone call saying that it was being considered so it had to go through several different stages and last week, last Friday I got the phone call saying that yes, it had passed and we are going to receive $750,000 for this public safety building.” said Donna Turner, Washburn’s Town Manager

Police Chief Cyr Martin says he’s already planning what he wants included in the new complex, “My goal is to make sure we have an evidence room that’s separate, an interview room, we also need rooms to do like trainings or something like that so some kind of large space. The other thing is to keep our cruisers inside versus outside so its going to be nice that we’re going to have something that we can finally follow the law.”.

Cyr & Turner both agree $750K won’t pay for everything but will certainly put a significant dent in the overall cost. There are no set dates for beginning this project.

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.