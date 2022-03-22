PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening and happy Tuesday. High pressure is in control of our weather for the next couple of days. This has helped to bring the northwesterly winds into the region, as well as cooler temperatures for the daytime today. As this high pressure moves to be more overhead during the daytime tomorrow, we’ll see a better day in store with more sunshine, and temperatures will be able to warm up a bit as well.

Today's Observed High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Low temperatures tonight fall back into the lower to mid 20s for a lot of spots. This is thanks to the clearing skies throughout the overnight hours, but northwesterly winds will actually work in our favor to help keep some of the warmth still in place.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Looking at tomorrow, I’m expecting a partly to mostly sunny day during the daytime. It’s not until the late afternoon and evening that more clouds begin to move back into the region out ahead of our next storm system moving through for the end of the work week. High temperatures tomorrow are expected to be a few degrees warmer than what we saw during the daytime today. High temperatures across the region are expected to climb into the mid to upper 30s, and even a few low 40s possible once again.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

We have some more snow in the forecast for Thursday and into Friday. Details can be found in the Weather on the Web Video Forecast for this evening. Have a great evening, and I’ll be back tomorrow morning with an updated look at the forecast.

