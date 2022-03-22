Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Tuesday. We have a weak area of high pressure over our region, which will help to bring us more sunshine during the daytime today. While it will be a bit cooler today compared to where we’ve been the past few days, it certainly won’t be cold by any means. It’s not until we get into the overnight hours tonight and eventually into tomorrow that skies really clear out, and nice weather ensues for the day tomorrow.

Today's Day Planner (WAGM-TV)

Hour by hour throughout the day today shows the mix of sunshine and clouds that we’re expecting throughout the day today. While it won’t be cloudy the entire day, I think we’re more likely to see clouds during the day versus the sunshine. It’s not until we get into the evening and overnight hours that we are really able to clear out, resulting in a better day in store for Wednesday. High temperatures today climb up into the lower 30s across the board. Most places will be hovering right around the freezing mark, and with gusty winds throughout the daytime expected, temperatures are going to feel a bit colder heading throughout the afternoon. The other thing to note is that not as much melting will occur during the day today just because we’re closer to the freezing mark, and quite a few spots across the region don’t climb above freezing today.

Today's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Heading throughout the day on Wednesday, I think we’ll see more sunshine than clouds during the daytime. This will end up being the pick day of the week thanks to the sunshine and the warmer temperatures expected even though we’ll still be dealing with a gusty at times northerly wind. High temperatures tomorrow climb up into the mid to upper 30s. Some spots in far southern Aroostook county and northern Washington county have a shot at climbing into the lower 40s, but the northerly wind tomorrow will help to prevent it feeling that warm.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

We’re watching another system making its way into the region for the day Thursday, which looks to bring snow showers to the region for the afternoon and evening. Details can be found in the Weather on the Web Video Forecast. I’ll be back again this evening with an updated look at the forecast. Enjoy your day!

