Advertisement

Zelenskyy thanks Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis for raising $35 million for Ukraine

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis thank those who have donated to their fundraiser for Ukraine. (Source: GoFundMe/Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis, CNN)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have raised more than $35 million for Ukraine, which earned them a special “thank you” from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy himself.

The actors had a goal to raise $30 million on GoFundMe for Kunis’ home country, where she was born in 1983.

More than 71,000 people have donated as of Tuesday morning.

On Sunday, Zelenskyy thanked the couple for being “among the first to respond to our grief.”

“Grateful for their support. Impressed by their determination. They inspire the world,” Zelenskyy wrote in a tweet, sharing a photo of himself on a video call with Kutcher and Kunis.

The money raised will be donated to Flexport – an organization that is shipping relief supplies to refugees – and to Airbnb, which is providing free housing to refugees fleeing Ukraine.

Kutcher and Kunis also pledged to donate $3 million of their own money.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State of Maine
Governor Mills proposes Increased Direct Relief for Maine people
All Things Become New
Haven of Rest
Fort Kent Gun Theft
Theft in Fort Kent Draws Attention of Federal Law Enforcement
Christopher Delacerda spent five days in the hospital after he was shot while driving on a...
Freeway shooting victim recalls ‘waiting to die’ after bullet tore through jaw
Bride Grace Gwaltney was about to hop into a limousine when Tom Hanks walked up and asked to...
Tom Hanks photobombs bridal party in Pittsburgh

Latest News

Jonathan Markovich and Daniel Markovich were sentenced in the Southern District of Florida to...
Brothers sentenced for using illegal drugs to lure patients to detox facility, billing for unnecessary treatments
Couy Griffin is charged with illegally entering U.S. Capitol grounds during the riot that...
Judge delivers split verdict in 2nd trial over Capitol riot
Questioning of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson began Tuesday on Capitol Hill....
Historic Supreme Court nominee hearings begin
The storm has already caused damage in Texas.
1 killed, 10 injured after tornado hits north Texas county