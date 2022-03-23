Advertisement

Fatal Fire Destroys Apartment Building on Mechanic Street In Houlton

Houlton Fire
Houlton Fire(Brian Bouchard)
By WAGM News
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Houlton, Maine (WAGM) - A fire at a 14 Unit apartment building in downtown Houlton sends Three children to the hospital

Maine Department of Safety Spokesperson Shannon Moss confirmed that a 4-Year old boy passed away in the fire, His twin sister was transported to Houlton Regional Hospital, and a 12-year old was lifeflighted to Portland with Burn Injuries.

Emergency responders were called to the 14-unit building at 5 Mechanic St. around 9:15 a.m.

Around 1:00 p.m., firefighters were out of the building and working to protect other buildings nearby, according to the Houlton Fire Department.

fire departments from Hodgdon, Littleton, Monticello, and Linneus provided mutual aid, According to the Houlton Fire Department.

The American Red Cross is on Scene and Providing Aid to those displaced.

WAGM Will Provide More Information As It Becomes Available

