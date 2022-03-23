Advertisement

Fort Kent Middle Schooler Passes Away After Skiing Accident

Fort Kent
Fort Kent(.)
By WAGM News
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FORT KENT, Maine (WAGM) -Fort Kent is mourning the loss of a middle school student after a tragic accident this morning.

In a Letter to Parents and Students, Superintendent Ben Sirois wrote the Ethan Townsend, a 7th Grade Student at Valley Rivers Middle School, Passed away after an accident that occurred at Lonesome Pine Trails. He added that the school has a Crisis Intervention Team, which is made up of professionals and counselors are available to any student who may need it.

WAGM will provide more Information as it becomes available.

