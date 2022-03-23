Maine to Ukraine

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) -As the war in Ukraine continues and many flee for their lives, some in the state of Maine, including here in the County, want to send some support. The Maine Realtor Association and the Maine Tourism Association have joined forces to send supplies of food and clothing to Ukrainian people. The fight continues in Ukraine with people leaving their homes behind, losing loved ones and all of their worldly possessions. Here in the state of Maine, many are looking for ways to help the Ukrainian people. The Maine Realtor Association and the Maine Tourism Association have come together to do their part. The Maine Realtor Association is collecting clothing, while the Maine Tourism Association will be collecting food and cooking utensils. Steve Dobson, who is on the Board of Directors of the Maine Tourism Association is heading up the effort here in Aroostook County. “The rest of the state brings all of their donations into the visitation centers, throughout the state, in Aroostook County, because it is so large, we set up many collection spots throughout the County.” says Dobson.

Those collection spots include The Houlton Visitor Center, The Northeastland Hotel in Presque Isle, the Caribou Rec Center, The Aroostook Hospitality Inn in Van Buren and Gene’s Electronics in Fort Kent. They are accepting several items, including canned meat, energy bars, tea bags and candies as well as metal or hard plastic dishes and utensils. One of the challenges facing Dobson is time.

Dobson adds, “I have to have all this stuff picked up by April 1st so we can get it on the container to get it to Poland. So we’ve only got 8-9 days to get stuff done, cover the county and pick everything up.”

Dobson says he understands this is a difficult time to donate with rising food, oil and gas prices, but this is a cause that he just had to get behind.

“A minority of people, they’re saying we should be helping the vets and we should be helping a lot of other people and yeah times are hard and I agree, those people need help. But one thing that drove this home to me was when I saw on the news, there was a lady and two of her children running from the mortar shells and the mortar shells kept chasing her until they blew her up with her two children. And her husband who was in the war fighting saw it on tv. Times are hard here, that’s true. But nobodies trying to kill you.” according to Dobson.

Dobson says county people are known for their generosity and he hopes they will step up again and help those in need.

