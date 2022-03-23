Sweet Dreams Are Made of This: Tips to improve your Sleep Hygine

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -When we move our clocks ahead with daylight savings time, our internal clocks can take some time to adjust to the change. Newssource 8′s Corey Bouchard spoke to a physician about how improve our sleep health, and get back into healthy sleep habits.

Carl Flynn , MD - Family Physician - Pines Health Services “Sleep Is vital obviously, we all do it and we all try to do it everyday”

Dr. Carl Flynn, A Family Physician with Pines Health Services in Caribou says that with the changing of the clocks for daylight savings time, he sees an increase in people complaining about trouble falling asleep or staying asleep.

“Theres a bunch of different things you can do , first off you need to back and review your sleep hygine are you doing anything that’s impacting your sleep in a negative way.”

Our Sleep Hygine, Dr. Flynn says, consists of everything we do in the hours before going to bed. the most important thing we can do, is to get into a routine to allow our bodies to wind down the same way every night.

” so any of us that have had small children, we had a routine, you gave them a bath, you gave them a snack, you read them a book, and they fell asleep hopefully. and its the same thing for adults, we need to get into a healthy routine”

Some tips that Dr. Flynn has to improve your sleep hygine include limiting your caffine intake and reducing your use of electronics like the television in the bedroom, which some people use for background noise, but it could actually be hindering their ability to fall asleep or stay asleep.

”so you probably need to shut down the tv and shut doen the phone, not as you climb into bed, but before that”

If you have adjusted your sleep hygine habits, and are still having trouble falling or staying asleep, you might look towards over the counter medicines to help, but Dr. Flynn says to make sure you know what you’re taking.

” Theres some very safe medications on the market like Melatonin, which is all natural. there are other medications that you can buy over the counter that people think are safe but really arent so safe they would be the ones that contain benadryl like tylenol PM, advil PM, benadyl is not that great a medicine to help you sleep, unfortunately people can take it and fall asleep, but it doesnt give you restful sleep, it can become habit forming, and it can actually make you fairly confused if you wake up through the night, especailly as you get older”

Dr Flynn adds, that there are perscription medications available to help with sleep, but he recommends making changes to your sleep hygine before talking to your doctor, Corey Bouchard, Newssource 8.

