Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good Wednesday evening everyone. We had a beautiful day across the region today with plenty of sunshine. Northerly winds were a bit gusty at times, but have calmed down since the afternoon. This sets us up for more clouds to move back into the state during the overnight hours, and sets us up for a cloudy day to start tomorrow. We look to remain dry at least until the afternoon hours, as that’s when the snow showers look to begin. With the increasing clouds, temperatures will drop off a bit during the first part of the night, but once cloud cover moves back into the region, it will help to shut down any cooling through the rest of the night.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Because of the expected snow, the National Weather Service in Caribou has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the entire county. That goes into effect starting at 10 am tomorrow morning, and continues through Friday at 4pm. This will span a couple of commutes, which will make travel during those commutes especially difficult. Keep this in mind, and make sure to leave yourself extra time on the way home from work tomorrow, and getting to work on Friday.

Current Advisories (WAGM-TV)

Breaking down the timeline of this system. Clouds will be on the increase through the overnight hours. Waking up Thursday morning we’ll be left with mostly cloudy skies. Snow showers approach the area during the early to mid afternoon hours, but will be scattered in nature at this point, so it will be hit or miss as to which communities start with snow Thursday afternoon. These snow showers continue to push their way through the region during the overnight hours of Thursday, before becoming more widespread and picking up in intensity heading into Friday morning. At this point, the heaviest of the snow looks to fall right before the morning commute, leading to slippery roadways Friday morning. The action begins to fall apart during the mid to late morning hours of Friday, before winding down completely during the afternoon hours of Friday.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Snowfall totals from this system. I did go through and tweak this map from this morning, and moved the 9+ inch totals more towards the central part of the county. At this point multiple computer models show a heavier band of snow setting up over that part of the region, which would allow for some higher end snowfall amounts to fall by Friday evening. The rest of the county is looking at a good 6 to 9 inches of snow, with places south of Houlton confined to 3 to 6 inches of snow.

Estimated Snowfall Totals (WAGM-TV)

Looking ahead at the rest of the weekend. It certainly won’t be a complete washout with the snow shower chances, but there will be times where snow could come down at a decent clip, allowing for a coating to form on roadways and untreated surfaces. Details on this, as well as a more detailed timeline of our next system moving into the region can be found in the Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great evening, and I’ll have the early details first thing tomorrow morning.

