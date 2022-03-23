Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Wednesday. We have a weak area of high pressure overhead for the daytime today. It’s not until the late afternoon hours and into the evening that high pressure slides to the east, allowing for a low pressure system to our west to push into the region for the day Thursday. Right now this low pressure looks pretty unorganized, but as it pushes east during the day today, it will strengthen as it takes an inland track. The bigger concern will be another low pressure forming off the coast during the morning hours of Friday. It’s while this low pressure intensifies that we’ll see more bands of heavier snow move across the region during the morning hours of Friday.

Today's Day Planner (WAGM-TV)

Today looks to be a nice day. We’re looking at a mix of sunshine and clouds during the day, with warmer temperatures expected by the afternoon hours. Winds will still be a bit breezy during the daytime today, but it won’t nearly be as bad as yesterday when the winds just made it feel even colder outside. It’s not until the late evening and overnight hours that clouds begin to fill back into the area out ahead of our next approaching low pressure system. High temperatures today are expected to climb up into the mid to upper 30s for highs. I think there’s a better chance now that a few low 40s make an appearance over the southern part of the county, and may even make their way north through the central part of the county. Northwesterly winds will continue to be gusty, but it won’t be nearly as blustery as it was during the day yesterday.

Today's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Because of the snow that’s expected for Thursday continuing into Friday, the national weather service has issued a winter weather advisory for the county beginning tomorrow morning at 10 am and continuing through Friday morning at 4am. This is thanks to the slippery travel expected during the evening commute tomorrow, and continued hazardous travel expected through the overnight hours.

Current Advisories (WAGM-TV)

Timing out the system. Waking up Thursday morning the majority of us will just be under the clouds. The leading edge of the system will just be pushing into southern and western Maine at this point. The snow continues to spread its way north during the mid morning hours, before starting over our region during the early afternoon hours. At this point the activity mainly looks confined to snow showers for the first part of the afternoon, and continuing into the evening. It’s not until the overnight hours of Thursday and early morning hours of Friday, that more widespread precip begins to move into the county. At this point I think the majority of us are able to stay as snow for this system, however it’s during this time that I can’t rule out the chance for some mixing in the form of sleet and freezing rain to occur over the southern third of the county. This is why we’re looking at lower end snowfall totals over these areas. The snow continues to pickup in intensity heading into Friday morning, with some of the heaviest bands of snow moving in right before sunrise Friday morning. We’ll likely see a little break in the action during the morning commute, before another round of snow showers moves through during the mid morning hours of Friday, before eventually wrapping up by Friday afternoon. Temperatures tomorrow climb up into the lower to mid 30s for most spots. I think this will be another day where most locations hover right around the freezing mark as the snow begins to move into the region during the afternoon hours.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Here’s what I think we’re looking at in terms of snowfall with this system. I think the majority of the region stands the chance of getting between 6 to 9 inches of snow. Places through the southern part of the county, especially south of Houlton stand the best chance of seeing under 6 inches, whereas there’s also a localized spot of higher amounts over the eastern and central parts of the county, that have the best chance of getting 9 inches of snow or more.

Estimated Snowfall Totals (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out the Weather on the Web Video Forecast for a better breakdown of what’s going on with this system. I’ll be back once again this evening with an updated look at the forecast. Until then, have a great and a safe Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.