Community Comes Together To Support Those Affected in Fatal Houlton Apartment Fire

HOULTON, Maine

A community is coming together after a fatal fire displaces more than 30 people.

A 4 year old boy, identified as Taimi Pinkham, was the sole fatality in the fire of 5 Mechanic Street that ripped through the 14 unit apartment building Wednesday, an autopsy revealed the cause of death to be smoke inhalation. His two siblings, a 4 year old girl, and a 12 year old boy were injured in the fire. The 12 year old remains at Maine Medical Center in Portland with burn injuries.

The American Red Cross says 38 individuals were displaced by the fire. They quickly provided food, shelter, financial assistance and mental health services to those impacted, setting up an emergency shelter in the John A. Millar Civic Center.

“We had a number of clients with us overnight but we are also working with folks who’ve made alternative plans with their friends and their family so we’ll be working with them today, tomorrow, into next week. The shelter is definitely a short term solution we are currently working with the clients that stayed with us overnight to transition them to other temporary housing. I think the biggest challenge these clients will face will be long term housing it’s already short as we know, so long term housing for these clients is their biggest challenge, but we’ll be right there with them and the community is really rallying behind them as well” - Caroline King – Executive Director, American Red Cross

Crews sift through the rubble searching for any embers that may still be burning under the debris, with the Houlton Fire Department on scene to extinguish them. The State fire Marshall’s office is still investigating the cause of the fire, which started around 9:15 Wednesday morning. They have not released anything yet on that. Members of the community stopped in a parking lot nearby to pay their respects, see what remains of the building, and recall the events of the terrifying and deadly fire.

“Well we pulled in across the street there, and we saw the fire burning and I said, there’s flames shooting up 30-40 feet, they were dumping a lot of water on it but it wasn’t doing much you know. We saw some of the tenants coming out and some had little babies and kids, and you could tell they didn’t know what to do.” says Stephen Adams who witnessed the fire.

Chief Milton Cone of the Houlton Fire Department says the community has been extremely supportive. He recalled an example from Wednesday during the fire.

“They came, they shut down the electricity to make it safer for the firefighters. Realizing the fact that it actually impacted the whole block, that was down without power, all these businesses, and there were no complaints about that. (They were saying) What more can we do. That’s what people were asking us, “You’re doing a great job, what more can we do?” This community is very supportive. They actually are setting up an account, they’ll have an account if anybody wants to donate to the victims here, the town office is going to accept money and work with the Red Cross in order to provide them support as well.”

As the community comes to grips with the tragedy that unfolded, many are coming forward to offer assistance and support to those who lost everything.

Both the American Red Cross and the Town of Houlton have set up donation opportunities for those who wish to help support those affected.

The town of Houlton is also making efforts to help those displaced. They are asking anyone who is interested in helping to contact Adopt-A-Block at (207)532-2273 (532-CARE), the Salvation Army at (207)532-2322 or the Houlton Town Office at (207)532-7111 to determine what is needed. Adopt-A-Block officials report that they are currently accepting donations of non-perishable foods and furniture. The Aroostook County Action Program, or ACAP is available to assist with housing for anyone displaced by the fire. Those needing housing can call Theresa Dow at ACAP at (207)554-4148 or email tdow@acap-me.org. Anyone with housing available can also contact Dow.

Financial donations are also being accepted by the Town. Checks may be made payable to the Town of Houlton. A separate account will be set and all up to assure that all funds are used to assist those directly impacted by the fire. The Town’s General Assistance Office will also be working with these individuals.

Impacted individuals needing assistance may call 1-800-REDCROSS.

