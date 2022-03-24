Crews battle fire at potato processing plant in Belfast

Belfast, Maine (WAGM) - A potato processing plant in Belfast caught fire in the early morning hours of Thursday. According to Public Information Officer Shannon Moss of the Maine Department of Public Safety, On Thursday, March 24, 2022, at about 3:29 a.m. the Fire Marshal’s Office was called to a large commercial fire at the Penobscot McCrum potato processing plant at 28 Pierce St. in Belfast. The building was in operation at the time with approximately eight employees on staff. The staff was able to evacuate the building and there were no injuries. At this time it is believed the fire was started by one of the large fryolator machines. Local fire crews were still fighting the fire as of Thursday afternoon after having difficulty due to the metal siding/roofing. Investigators with the Fire Marshal’s Office interviewed staff Thursday and are expected to return Friday to process the scene.

