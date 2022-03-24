Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Hello everyone, it’s Thursday and we have some more winter weather on the way for the next couple days. Satellite and radar this morning shows the high pressure that brought the nice weather to the region during the day yesterday continues to slide to the north and east. It will eventually move off the New Brunswick coastline, and allow a bigger unorganized area of low pressure to move into our area during the afternoon hours today, and continue to bring us impacts well through tomorrow afternoon.

Today's Day Planner (WAGM-TV)

Because of the expected snow, the national weather service in caribou has issued a winter weather advisory for the entire county. That goes into effect starting at 10 am this morning, and continues through Friday at 4pm. This will span a couple of commutes, which will make travel during those commutes especially difficult. Keep this in mind, and make sure to leave yourself extra time on the way home from work today, and getting to work tomorrow.

Current Advisories (WAGM-TV)

Here’s the timeline. We’ll start with mostly cloudy skies this morning. The leading edge of the snow will be right on our doorstep during the late morning hours this morning. As it pushes into the region during the afternoon hours, the system weakens, and only manages to push some scattered snow showers into the area during the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures today top out right around the freezing mark for most places. This will help to keep the precipitation as snow during the day today, and only introduces the risk for warmer temperatures during the overnight hours and into tomorrow.

Today's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

These continue throughout the overnight hours, before more widespread snow moves in right before the morning commute Friday. It continues to be heavy at times during the morning commute, before becoming more scattered activity during the mid to late morning. We’ll have one last widespread round of snow heading through the early afternoon, before the system moves out of the region in time for the evening commute on Friday. Temperatures tomorrow will be similar to what we see for highs today. I think the biggest difference will be that most places are likely a few degrees warmer tomorrow than what we see during the daytime today.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Snowfall once this is all said and done looks to be a decently measurable system. A higher end amount region sets up over the central part of the county, where they could be looking at over 9 inches of snow. At this point multiple computer models show a heavier band of snow setting up over that part of the region, which would allow for some higher end snowfall amounts to fall by Friday evening. The rest of the county is looking at a good 6 to 9 inches of snow, with places south of Houlton confined to 3 to 6 inches of snow.

Estimated Snowfall Totals (WAGM-TV)

Looking ahead at the weekend, at this point it really doesn’t look terrible. We’re looking at chances for isolated snow showers both Saturday and Sunday. For more details, make sure to check out the Weather on the Web Video Forecast for updated information.

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.