CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - Caribou High School will induct 15 athletes and one team on Saturday June 18th. Here are the biographies of the inductees.

Gerald ‘Gerry’ Duffy Coach Caribou High School 1966 to 1987 Gerald ‘Gerry’ Duffy began his coaching career in Danforth in 1954 while still attending Ricker College. Over the next 33 years Coach Duffy amassed an amazing record. His program became synonymous with success setting the standard for what basketball programs should be like in the State of Maine. After coaching stints in Danforth, Sherman, and Limestone, Coach Duffy took over the Caribou program in 1967. Within two years the 1969 Vikings went on one of the most memorable and exciting State Championship runs in Maine basketball history. Coach Duffy’s teams would make seven trips to the regional finals winning three Eastern Maine championships and one gold ball. Coach Duffy compiled a .712 winning percentage. During his time at Caribou High School, he also served for many years as the Varsity baseball coach and coached JV soccer. Coach Duffy’s teams played with class, integrity, and intensity. He instilled in them a nevergive-up attitude, confidence, and a respect for the game. Coach Duffy demanded that his athletes do things the right way. Gerry Duffy, the athlete, was equally exceptional. He loved to compete and excel in every sport offered as a student at Orono High School. After turning down an opportunity to play in the Boston Braves minor league baseball system, Coach Duffy went to war serving two years in Korea and earning two Distinguish Service Medals in combat. It was Gerry’s love of baseball that led him to Northern Maine to play in the Maine-New Brunswick Semi-Pro Leagues, where he met the love of his life, Jean. Gerry’s feats on the baseball diamond became legendary, hitting home runs well into his forties. Coach Duffy is a member of the Maine Basketball Fame, the New Brunswick Baseball Hall of Fame, the Orono High School Hall of Fame, and the Maine Sports Hall of Fame. Coach Duffy passed away in 2007 after a two-year battle with cancer. Gerry Duffy will always be remembered by his family, his friends, and thousands of athletes that he coached for his determination and integrity. Coach Duffy is survived by his wife Jean of 52 years and their four children, six grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild. Dwight P. Hunter Coach and Athletic Director Caribou High School 1961 to 2002 If Dwight Hunter fell and cut his arm it would undoubtedly bleed Caribou maroon. After an outstanding high school and collegiate athletic career, Dwight came to Caribou High School in 1961. He spent the next 41 years building one of the most successful and respected athletic programs in the State of Maine. Mr. Hunter created an atmosphere where the coaches, the athletes, and everyone involved with the athletic programs were held to the highest standards of professionalism - the same standards he demanded of himself. The countless numbers of sportsmanship banners attest to the respect people throughout the state of Maine developed for Caribou High School athletics under Mr. Hunter’s tutelage. Dwight expanded Caribou High School’s athletic programs initiating soccer, track and field, gymnastics, wrestling, golf, field hockey, softball, and swimming into the interscholastic program. As a coach, he led the Vikings boys’ basketball team to the 1962 Eastern Maine Championship game, guiding the program for 5 years until he took over as Athletic Director. He also coached the boys’ soccer team, the boys’ volleyball team for many years, and filled a lastminute vacancy in the ski program, coaching the boys to a State Championship in 1974. After his retirement, Dwight served as an assistant coach on both the varsity girls and boys basketball teams. Perhaps his greatest legacy is Dwight’s vision and supervision over the construction and maintenance of Caribou’s famed gymnasium and the outdoor athletic complex which became recognized as one of the best facilities in the State of Maine. During his tenure, Caribou High School served as the host site for Eastern Maine and State Championships. As an Athletic Director, Dwight served on almost every MPA sports committee. He was instrumental in forming the MIAAA in 1973 and is a charter member. Mr. Hunter worked tirelessly to ensure that Aroostook County schools and student-athletes were given the same opportunities and recognition as schools throughout the State. In 1980, Dwight Hunter was named the very first Maine Athletic Director of the Year. In 1998 he received the Outstanding Achievement Award from the MIAAA and was one of six athletic directors nationwide to receive the National Federation Citation Award. In 2015, Dwight was inducted into the MPA Hall of Excellence. He is a member of the Maine Basketball Hall of Fame, the UMPI Athletic Hall of Fame and the Maine Sports Legends. Dwight Hunter’s legacy is one of dedication to the student-athlete not only at Caribou High School but throughout the State of Maine. His dedication and diligence laid the groundwork for the athletic opportunities that students at Caribou High School and throughout the State of Maine have today. Dwight and his wife of 58 years, Nancy, live in Caribou. They have three children, nine grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. Robert Cyr Coach and Athlete Class of 1958 Bob Cyr loved coaching and his athletes loved being part of his programs. Bob’s greatest talent was his ability as a mentor to have an influence in the lives of the students he coached. Bob was a great communicator and had a way of making people feel comfortable. Coach Cyr was able to instill confidence in the athletes he coached enabling them to become successful adults. Bob’s first love was basketball. He was an outstanding athlete, playing varsity basketball and baseball throughout his high school career. In 1958, as a point guard, Bob helped lead Caribou Vikings to their first Eastern Maine Championship and an appearance in the State Championship game against South Portland, where he was an all-tournament selection. Bob was also selected as a third-team member of the Bangor Daily News All-State basketball team. Bob attended the University of Maine at Presque Isle earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Education. After graduation, Bob started his teaching and coaching career. Over the next 37 years, Bob would coach baseball, basketball, track and field, and cross-country in the Caribou School System. His teams were extremely successful, while at the same time demonstrating outstanding sportsmanship. He was consistently involved in the community as a past president and member of the Northern Maine Baseball Umpires Association and the Northern Maine Basketball Officials Association. Bob also promoted youth athletics through his involvement with the Caribou Little League and the Caribou Recreation Department. Bob established the Viking Run which has become a Caribou tradition and involves 150 to 200 student-athletes each year on Labor Day. Coach Bob Cyr passed away in 2021 due to complications of Parkinson’s Disease. Bob Cyr will always be remembered by his family, his friends, and the thousands of athletes he coached for his humor, fairness, and compassion. Coach Cyr is survived by his wife Margaret of 54 years and their two children. Monica Selander-Han Class of 2005 Monica Selander was one of the most skilled athletes ever to compete at Caribou High School. Monica competed in soccer, basketball, and track and field. Monica had the drive and determination to develop her talents to become a dominant force on the basketball court. Monica was a gifted shooter with an excellent long-range jump shot. She is one of only two girls at Caribou High School to amass 1000 points during her basketball career. In her junior year, she was selected to the Big East all-conference team and was named second All-State team. Monica’s senior year she was the Big East Conference player of the year, named to the All-State first team, and the McDonald’s Senior All-Star team. In track and field, Monica excelled. She set school records in the high jump (5′2′'), javelin (112′ 7′'), and discus (110′ 7′'). At the 2004 Class B State Championship’s Monica won three events becoming a State Champion in the high jump, the javelin, and the discus. After graduation, Monica continued her basketball career at Norwich University in Northfield Vermont. Monica’s freshman year she was named GNAC Rookie of the Year. Her sophomore year she was on the all-conference team and helped lead Norwich to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Unfortunately, injuries sidelined her junior and senior seasons. Monica went on to the University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine and then completed her residency at Michigan State. Monica is employed at Tidelands Women’s Health Center as an OB/GYN physician. Monica resides in Pawleys Island, South Carolina with her husband Earl and her greatest accomplishment of all - her three young children. Emery Plourde Class of 1940 Emery " Flash” Plourde excelled as an endurance athlete during the late 1930s and early 1940s winning State and National championships in cross-country running, snowshoeing, and track. Emery won the Maine State Snowshoe Championship in 1938 and 1939. The Caribou crosscountry team won Caribou’s first-ever team State Championship in 1938. Emery led the team, finishing third at the State Championship meet. The following year, Emery won the Maine State individual Cross-Country Championship and finished second at the New England Championships. In the spring of 1940, he set State and school records in the mile and half-mile while competing at the State meet in Portland. His record mile time of 4:30.4 stood the test of time for over 40 years. Emery received a full scholarship to Seton Hall and was the National Prep School Championship runner-up in cross-country He was a member of the school’s two-mile relay team which took third place in the Penn Relays. Emery captured first place in the mile run at the National Indoor School Boy Championships in Madison Square Garden. Emery returned to Caribou to be a successful businessman and devoted family man raising six children. Emery has received statewide recognition as a member of the Maine Sports Hall of Fame, the Maine Running Hall of Fame, and Maine Sports Legends. Emery passed away in 2008 at the age of 88, but he will always be remembered by Caribou residents as the hometown hero who devoted countless hours firing the starting gun at local track meets, and as an example to youngsters that the road to national success can run through a small town in Northern Maine. Lindsay Paradis (Burlock) Class of 2004 Lindsay Paradis (Burlock) had an illustrious career in track, soccer, and basketball. Lindsay loved to compete and could rise to the occasion to perform at a championship level when it mattered the most. Her speed and strength enabled her to lead her soccer team in scoring multiple years. She was selected to the All-State team for her junior and senior seasons. Lindsay was a force on the boards and a tenacious defensive player in basketball. She earned recognition as a Big East All-Star and a Big East defensive player of the year. Lindsay also was a McDonald’s All-Star her senior year. Lindsay excelled in track and field, winning four State Championships and setting school records in five different events: the 400-meter dashes (57.81), the 200-meter dash (26.82), the 800-meter run (2:22.44), the triple jump (34′ 6′'), and the 4x 800 relay (9:55.20). She was chosen the PVC outstanding track athlete her senior year. She qualified and competed in the New England Championships her sophomore, junior and senior years. Lindsay was recognized as a member of the Maine Sunday Telegram All-State Track and Field Team her junior and senior years. Lindsay continued her athletic career at the University of Maine competing in indoor and outdoor track and field. She specialized in middle-distance events. Lindsay consistently finished in the top two or three in the America East Championships and the New England Championships. Lindsay graduated from the University of Maine in 2009 with a degree in Food Science and Human Nutrition. She went on to the University of New England to earn a Master’s in The Science of Physician Assistant. Lindsay currently works at Pines Health Services in Caribou as a P.A. specializing in orthopedics and sports medicine. Bruce Freme Class of 1974 Bruce Freme has dedicated his entire life to running and the Maine running community. Bruce began his distance running career in the summer of 1971 training on the trails and roads at Madawaska Lake. This began a running career that would span the next 30 years. Month after month for years, Bruce would log between 200-500 miles. This consistency, along with Bruce’s intense competitive spirit allowed him to establish himself as one of Maine’s best high school, collegiate, and road racing competitors. In his senior year at CHS, Bruce placed third in the State Cross-Country Championships, second in the two-mile at the State Indoor Championships and first in the two-mile at the State Track and Field Championships. He set numerous crosscountry records along with the school record in the two-mile run. He was captain of the crosscountry team, track team and captain of the State Championship ski team. Bruce placed third in the State in the cross-country ski race his senior year. While at Bowdoin College, Bruce’s running prowess enabled him to receive 12 Varsity letters. In the fall of 1977, he was named to the All-State, All-NESCAC, All-New England, and IC4A Cross Country teams. That year he competed in the National Division III Cross Country Championships. At Bowdoin he set school records in the indoor and outdoor two and three mile runs and established a new course record on the Bowdoin cross country course. After college, Bruce focused on road racing. He competed in numerous road races and marathons, setting many course records throughout the State. One of his finest finishes was setting the course record on the difficult Bar Harbor Half Marathon course. In 1977, Bruce was named Maine Runner of the Year and was inducted into the Maine Running Hall of Fame in 2000. Bruce has remained active in directing many road races in Caribou and has been the starter at high school athletic events for the past 20 years. In 1984, Bruce graduated from the Pennsylvania School of Dentistry. Dr Freme and his wife Gina have raised four children in Caribou. One of Bruce’s fondest memories of his storied career came in 2015, when he and his four children ran together and completed the famed Beach2Beacon Road Race. Bruce has been a strong advocate and a great ambassador for running in Aroostook County and throughout the State of Maine Chris Funk Class of 1995 Chris Funk, as a high school “Mr. Basketball” finalist, a collegiate All-American, and professional basketball player, had the type of career that aspiring young Caribou athletes dream about. From an early age, Chris was developing his basketball skills, spending countless hours working on his ball-handling and shooting. Chris lived and breathed basketball. Chris also began to develop the size and strength that would allow him to dominate basketball games. Chris’s ability to hit long jumpers while at the same time blocking shots, crashing the boards, and leading the fast break made Caribou an exciting and entertaining basketball team in the 1990s. Chris’s sophomore year he traveled to Tennessee to compete in the National Junior Olympics Basketball Championships. Chris’s junior year he scored 20 points a game and averaged 10 rebounds which led to him being selected to the second team Maine Dream Team. By the conclusion of his senior season, Chris had compiled almost 1500 points and over 700 rebounds in his high school career. He was a Big East All-Star, first-team All- Maine Dream Team, a McDonald’s All-Star, and a State of Maine Mr. Basketball Finalist. While at CHS, Chris was also an outstanding goalkeeper for the Boys Varsity soccer team, leading the Vikings to the Eastern Maine Class A semi-finals in his senior season. Chris spent the next four years at Husson College where he became a dominant defensive force while at the same time scoring 1560 points during his college career. Chris was selected as a Division II NAIA All-American his senior year. After graduating from Husson, Chris continued his prolific basketball career, playing professionally in Germany. Chris and his wife Theresa reside in Bradford, Pennsylvania with his stepson Brandon and their daughter Olivia. Carlin Dubay Class of 2008 Carlin Dubay competed in soccer, wrestling, and track and field for the Vikings. In track and field, Carlin was an outstanding pole vaulter and hurdler competing at the State Championships. He also was a member of the school-record setting 4 by 100 relay team that placed 4 th at States. However, it was on the wrestling mat where Carlin piled up his most notable and numerous accomplishments. Carlin Dubay only weighed 103 pounds but packed in that small frame was the heart of a lion. Carlin hated to lose. He was always mentally and physically prepared as an athlete. No one worked harder. Carlin never took a day off. That attitude allowed Carlin to become the most accomplished wrestler ever to compete at Caribou High School. Dubay compiled an overall record of 162-12 and lost only a total of four matches in his final three seasons, winning Class B State titles in the 103-pound weight division all three years. He capped his senior season, by going 54-0 and winning the New England Championship. He then went on to compete in the High School Coaches Association Senior National Wrestling Championships in Virginia Beach, Virginia. That match resulted in an appearance in Sports Illustrated magazine. In 2018, Carlin Dubay was inducted into the Maine Amateur Wrestling Alliance Hall of Fame. Carlin attended Northern Maine Community College. He currently resides in Fort Fairfield and is employed by Huber Engineering Woods. Russell Currier Class of 2006 Who could imagine that the neighborhood trails around Stockholm, Maine that Russell Currier grew up skiing on would become the road to the Olympics? Russell could. He would combine his love of the outdoors, hunting, and skiing to become a two-time Olympic biathlete. Russell’s career began during his middle school years as he started training with the Maine Winter Sports Center. Being around the world-class athletes and coaches was an inspiration to him. A glimpse of what could happen occurred when, as an eighth-grader, Russell finished 17th beating out a member of the US Olympic team in a sprint race. Russell was hooked. Skiing now dominated his life. For the next four years, he would win 5 Nordic Skiing High School State Championships. Russell would become a National Nordic Skiing All-American and win the National Nordic Skiing 10K championship, while at the same time becoming a dominant competitor in youth biathlon. For most high school athletes, the next step would be an elite college program. For Russell Currier, it would become years of countless hours of training as he worked to qualify for the US National Ski team and for a chance to compete in the Olympics. Over the years, he competed throughout Europe and North America in 71 World Cup events. In 2012, Russell had two top-ten World Cup Biathlon finishes. The Olympic dream became a reality in 2014 as he qualified for the Sochi games in Russia. Russell competed in three biathlon events: the 20 km individual - finishing 49th; the 10km sprint finishing 60th; and the 7.5km sprint relay- finishing 16th . In 2018, Russell would again qualify for the Olympic games. Russell retired from competitive skiing shortly after the 2018 Olympics and currently resides in Vermont. He continues to enjoy skiing, competing recreationally, and the outdoors. Russell spends his summers assisting on a vegetable farm and in the winter, he works with Siberian Husky dog tours. Peter S. Kelley Class of 1959 Peter S. Kelley had a storied basketball career, first at Caribou High School, then at Phillips Exeter Academy, and finally at Harvard University. Peter played three seasons as a Viking. Kelley was a prolific scorer and dominant rebounder, averaging 24.2 points a game as a freshman, 27 points his sophomore year, and 28 points his junior year. He was selected to the All-State team each of his three seasons at Caribou High School, making the first team his sophomore and junior seasons. Peter closed out his Caribou High School career as the most dominant center in Viking history, leading the Vikings to its first Eastern Maine Championship as he set the tournament scoring record. At Phillips Exeter, Peter set multiple scoring records including a 52-point game. Kelley completed his high school career scoring over 2000 points. Peter continued his playing career at Harvard University. In his junior and senior seasons Peter led the Crimson in rebounding and scoring and was named to the All-Ivy League team. Kelley averaged double figures in scoring for his career at Harvard. Peter earned his law degree in 1966. He returned to Caribou establishing a law firm where he practiced law for the next 52 years. Peter was extremely active in Maine politics serving in the state legislature. In 1972 he was recognized as one of Maine’s outstanding legislators. He was a candidate for governor in 1974. Peter Kelley was inducted into the Maine Sports Hall of Fame in 1997. Peter also was inducted into the Maine Basketball Hall of Fame and the New England Basketball Hall of Fame in 2015. Peter and his wife Marcia live in Naples, Florida. Peter takes immense pride in the professional success of his four grown children. Anna Van Der Rhee (Sprague) Class of 2000 The passion, discipline, and devotion that allowed Anna Sprague to become one of Maine’s most successful high school and collegiate Nordic skiers is now being passed on to future crosscountry skiers in the Netherlands. Anna has turned what she loves to do most into a career. Anna was an outstanding endurance athlete at Caribou High School competing in cross-country running where she won an Eastern Maine championship her senior year and was named to the Maine Sunday Telegram All-State Team. In Nordic skiing, she won four State Championships and was the Maine Sunday Telegram Winter Sports MVP her senior year. In track and field, she placed in the State Championships her junior and senior years. In 1999 and 2000 Anna qualified for the New England Ski Team competing at the Junior National Championships. Anna finished third in the 5K Freestyle, third in the 10K classic, and second in the 6K relay becoming a three time All-American. Anna went on to compete at the University of Utah. In 2002, at Junior Nationals, she was once again, a three-time All-American and won the National Championship in the 5K freestyle. In 2003 the Utah Ski team won the NCAA Championship. Anna also was a member of the University of Utah woman’s racquetball team that won the 2004 National Championship. Today Anna is employed in the Netherlands for Vasa Sport, a company that trains Dutch citizens to become Nordic skiers. Anna works with them on roller skis in the summer and takes them to venues throughout Europe to ski in the winter. Anna continues to race and has been a Dutch Champion in 18 different races since 2012. In 2018 and 2019 Anna was named the sportswoman of the year in her region of the Netherlands. Anna and her husband are raising two small children. They reside in Doorn, the Netherlands. Jeffrey Alden Class of 2002 From an early age, it was obvious that Jeffrey Alden was a natural runner. During the summer of his eighth-grade year, he qualified for the National Hersey Track and Field Championships competing in 1600-meter run. Over the next four years, Jeff developed the focus, determination, and drive that led to multiple championships. Jeff would qualify and compete in the New England Championships: twice in cross-country running finishing as high as 12, twice in Nordic skiing, and twice in track and field. Jeff set school records and won State championships in the 3200-meter run, 1600-meter run, and 800-meter run in track. His senior year, Jeff set the state record in the 1600-meter run (4:17.39) and won the New England Championship. Jeff also qualified and competed for the Maine Winter Sports Center on the Junior Biathlon Team competing in Minnesota, New York, and Maine. Upon graduation, Jeff spent a year training and competing in biathlon in Solleftea Sweden. Jeff returned to attend Colby College where he continued his athletic career, competing on the cross country running, Nordic skiing, and track and field teams for four seasons. He also competed in indoor track for two seasons. Jeffrey consistently finished in the top four on the cross-country running and Nordic ski teams throughout his college career. He specialized in the steeplechase in track and field. In 2007 Jeffrey graduated from Colby College with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Economics, Mathematics, and Government. Jeff started his professional career in Aspen, Colorado as an economic analyst. He had the opportunity for three years to coach Nordic skiers for the Aspen Valley ski club several of which qualified for the Junior Nationals. Jeff currently resides with his wife Kaitlin in Hingham Massachusetts. He works for Boston Consulting Group. They have two young children. Melissa (Missy) Belanger Class 1984 The mid-1980s was a spectacular time for Caribou High School athletics. In 1983, Missy Belanger had a dream season as she propelled “The Cardiac Kids” Caribou girls Viking basketball team to the first ever girl’s Eastern Maine and Maine State Championships. Missy dominated the tournament averaging 22.8 points and 13.6 rebounds a game. She had the ability to shoot and score from all angles on the court as well as tremendous ballhandling skills. Quite often the 6′ 1″ center/forward would lead the fast break down the court. Missy was the type of offensive player that could make the tough shots in crucial moments. She was selected to the AllEastern Maine Tournament Team and to the All-State Tournament Team. Missy was recognized by the Bangor Daily News as a unanimous choice for the first team All-State Team. Missy’s senior year she continued to be a dominant force in Maine schoolgirl basketball as she led the Vikings to a second consecutive Eastern Maine Championship. She once again was named to the Eastern Maine All-Tournament first team and was named to the Bangor Daily News All-State Second Team and Maine Sunday Telegram First Team All-State. Missy also was chosen as a National High School Girls Basketball All-American Honorable Mention. Her high school career also included four years on the varsity softball team, three years playing volleyball and three years on the golf team. She was the only girl on the boy’s golf team competing from the men’s tee and maintaining a top five position on the team. In her senior year, she finished sixth at the Girls State Golf Tournament carding an 88. Missy was recruited by 40 different universities. She chose to continue her athletic career at the University of New Hampshire where she received a full four-year Division I Athletic Scholarship to play basketball. Missy went on to be a three-year starter and finished her career as the sixth-best rebounder in the history of the University of New Hampshire. She spent two years after college as an assistant basketball coach at the University of Southern Maine. Missy is employed as a Revenue Integrity specialist at Mount Desert Island Hospital. She resides in Gouldsboro with her husband Paul, of thirty years. They have one son, Samuel who is attending Husson University. Jennifer Wyman Class of 1985 From the moment Jennifer Wyman put on a uniform for her first field hockey game to the last relay race she ran her senior year, she was a dominant force on the Caribou High School athletic scene. Jennifer’s never-give-up attitude made her one of the most exciting athletes ever to compete at Caribou High School. During an interview her sophomore year when asked about her success Jennifer summed it up with “I’m a very competitive person, I thrive on competition”. That attitude became contagious as she and her teammates would compete in one field hockey Eastern Maine Championship, two soccer Eastern Maine Championships, three basketball Eastern Maine Championships, two Basketball State Championships, and in the State track and field championships during her four years at Caribou High School. In soccer, Jennifer became famous for her bending corner kicks and her aggressive defensive play all over the field. Jennifer’s senior year she was recognized on the Maine Soccer Coaches Association All-State team. Jennifer was a starting point guard on the basketball team for four years. She was an outstanding floor general. Jennifer’s pick-pocket steals would often lead to crucial fast-break baskets in key moments of championship games. Jennifer was named to the All-Eastern Maine Tournament Team her sophomore, junior, and senior seasons and to the Bangor Daily News All-State First Team her senior year. She also was selected as a member of the American Heart Association National Academic All-Star Basketball Team. In track and field, Jennifer set school records in five different events: the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash, 400- meter dash, and the 4 x 100 and 4 x 400- meter relay team. Jennifer was a two-time regional champion and placed in the State meet in each of her four years. After graduation, Jennifer attended Western Michigan University. Jennifer currently is teaching students with dyslexia at Riverside School in Richmond, Virginia, where her sister Denise works as the office manager. Jennifer and her husband Steve have been married 35 years they have five adult children and five grandchildren

1969 CLASS LL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP BASKETBALL TEAM The 1969 Caribou Class LL State Championship team was the first basketball team from Caribou to win at that level. This team and its accomplishments are part of the rich lore of high school basketball in the State of Maine. Known as the Cardiac Kids, the team was led by Head Coach Gerry Duffy and Assistant Coach Mike McCormack. The CHS Vikings regular season record of 14 and 4 was the result of several close games and earned them the #1 seed in Eastern Maine Class LL. They were a target to beat going into the Eastern Maine tournament in first place and where they had to play games on Thursday and Friday to reach the Eastern Maine Championship game on Saturday. On Thursday, the Vikings beat a scrappy team from MDI, who had defeated Caribou during the regular season. Friday’s game was a come from behind victory in the last few minutes to beat a very good team from John Bapst. The Championship game on Saturday was another incredible come from behind victory against Lawrence of Fairfield. Trailing 65-58 with a little more than two minutes remaining, the Cardiac Kids mounted another comeback, taking the lead with just nine seconds to go to take a 66-65 win. The following Saturday, once again in the Bangor Auditorium, Caribou squared off against the very powerful Western Maine champions from Westbrook in arguably the most famous State Championship game ever played. For the third time in those tournament games, the Vikings came back from a deficit, tying the game on a three-point play with less than 10 seconds remaining. Caribou then rebounded a missed shot taken by Westbrook, which led to the now famous 55-foot shot made by Mike Thurston to win the State Class LL Championship at the buzzer. Members of the team were seniors Quentin Blackstone, Peter Curran, Dave Ferguson, Larry Murphy, Keith Rockwell, Bob Stedt, Mike Thurston, Roger Kelley, and Dave McElwain. Underclassmen were Paul Cary, Jeff Jose, Mike Kelley, Steven Sperry, Paul Belanger, Jerry Stedt, Paul Nadeau, Ron Ericson, and Paul Miller

