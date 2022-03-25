County folks sign 13 Maine Flags to honor 13 fallen heroes

MADAWASKA, Maine (WAGM) - State flags from all 50 states are being collected to honor 13 fallen American heroes who lost their lives in the August 26th attack in Kabul, Afghanistan last year. Thursday, 13 state of Maine flags were signed by local residents in Madawaska, including some veterans. The signing took place at Ridgewood Estates in Madawaska.

Paula Gendreau says, “We were very happy to do so. The program is all 50 states are signing 13 state flags. Once those get turned in they will be distributed between the families of the 13 service men that we lost on the attack near the airport.”

Diane Daigle says, “The feeling of signing the flag is expressing our deepest sympathy to the families. It’s mainly expressing how sorry we are for their loss and an honor for their sacrifice. It’s devastating that they had to die so young.”

“Today was a beautiful, beautiful day for me. The reason is, every time I think about the war, I get tears in my eyes. It’s too bad, those young people. It’s bad for anybody at all, even the family.” according to Lucien Picard.

Rita Picard says “Everything for the military especially was really good. Real good eh? And I think they did a beautiful job”

Of those that died that day, 11 were Marines, 1 was in the Navy and one was in the Army. Their ages ranged from 20 to 26, except for one who was 31.

