A former Maine Gubernatorial candidate arrested

State Police investigation leads to search at homes owned by Eliot Cutler
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BROOKLIN, Maine (WAGM) - A former Gubernatorial candidate has been arrested. According to the Maine Department of Public Safety, today at about 4:00 p.m. the Maine State Police Computer Crimes Unit arrested 75-year-old Eliot Cutler at his residence in Brooklin, Maine. Cutler is being charged with four counts of Possession of Sexually Explicit Material of a Minor under 12 years of age. Cutler was arrested by Maine State Police without incident and was transported to the Hancock County Jail. Bail has been set at $50,000. Cutler, a wealthy attorney, launched his first gubernatorial campaign in 2010 as an independent and narrowly lost to Republican Paul LePage. He lost again to LePage in 2014.

