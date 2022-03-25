Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Friday. We’re very close to the weekend, and are dealing with another winter storm moving into the region during the day today. This is thanks to a low pressure system that will move into the gulf of Maine during the daytime today. As it does so, it will continue to provide the snow and some mixing to the county during the morning hours and into the afternoon. It’s not until the late evening hours that things finally begin to taper off in time for Saturday.



This image auto-updates with time. Please refresh the page to get the latest information. (WAGM-TV)



We are under a Winter Weather Advisory by the National Weather Service. This is thanks to the slippery travel expected today not only during the morning commute, but also continuing through the afternoon. As the precipitation comes to an end across the region, the national weather service will drop the advisory, or keep it going if the snow ends up lingering around the region past 4pm this evening. The good news is that as this system wraps up during the afternoon, it will give crews the evening and overnight to be able to go out and take care of snow cleanup before getting into the day Saturday.

Current Advisories (WAGM-TV)

Here’s the timeline through the rest of today. The snow and mix continues to push into the region over the next couple of hours. It will be heavy at times, especially during the morning commute this morning. We look to get a break in the action, or lighter snow showers during the mid to late morning hours, before another round of more steady snow moves in for the second half of the afternoon and into the evening. The snow does taper off heading through the evening hours, leaving us with cloudy skies heading into the overnight hours.



This image auto-updates with time. Please refresh the page to get the latest information. (WAGM-TV)



As far as snowfall totals are concerned once this is all said and done. I think Robert had the right idea in dragging the 6 to 9 inch total line north so it doesn’t include as much of the county. As we remained a couple of degrees warmer during the overnight hours, it’s looking more like we’ll be on the lower end of these amounts once this is all said and done this evening. The other thing to keep in mind however is the fact that this snow is going to be on the wet and heavier side of things. This is due to temperatures hovering right around the freezing mark. This means that this will not be a fun snow to clean up after once it’s done snowing Friday evening.

Estimated Snowfall Totals (WAGM-TV)

We’re watching for some isolated snow shower chances over the weekend. Otherwise skies will be mostly cloudy and temperatures will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s. More details on today’s forecast can be found in the Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great weekend, and stay safe!

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.