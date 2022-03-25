PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Friday evening, everyone.

The impacts from the wintery system this morning... began to lessen and back-off as we neared the middle part of the day. Heavy wet snowfall, sleet and freezing rain did cause a number of hazards this morning... but again, we’re seeing improving conditions this evening.

Out there tonight, we’re just left with lingering spot drizzle and flurries. And with temps dropping off below the freezing mark past midnight, we can expect a few areas of refreezing and slick spots for overnight travel. Just take a bit of extra precaution out and about on the roadways.

Then, the weekend brings a mixture of clouds and sun... with additional chances for isolated flurries, mix, and light rain showers moving ahead -- all the way through the beginning of next week.

We’re only anticipating minimal snow totals this weekend... but the precip will be enough to cause a few slick spots at times both Saturday and Sunday.

Then, scattered snow showers linger for Monday, under windy conditions... and we can expect generally quiet conditions approaching midweek of next week.

For the latest details on the forecast ahead, and a wrap-up of the system this morning make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great, safe and relaxing weekend!

