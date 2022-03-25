Advertisement

Weather on the Web

By Robert Grimm
Published: Mar. 24, 2022
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Thursday evening, everyone.

We had a first initial round of steadier snow showers earlier this afternoon... with currently, just isolated light snow showers and mix coming down out there tonight. Tomorrow early AM, brings a second round of heavier precip moving in, that will lead to widespread travel impacts felt during the Friday AM commute... and lasting into the afternoon.

Heavier snow, sleet, and freezing rain is expected to move in around 3:00/4:00 am tomorrow morning... and continue picking-up in intensity throughout the morning commute, into the afternoon and early evening.

This is when we’ll pick-up the bulk of our accumulations... seeing a general 6.0-9.0″-inches for the North Woods and sections of the St. John Valley; -- with far Northwestern locations and western sections of the Valley, having a shot at higher-end totals above the 9.0″-inch mark. While much of Central and Southeastern Aroostook, will get-in on medium- to lower-range amounts... between 3.0-6.0″-inches.

In terms of sleet and freezing rain... Southeastern spots could see as much as 0.50″-inch of sleet totals, and around 0.10″-inch of ice accumulations.

And again, expect widespread travel hazards and difficulties throughout the Friday AM commute, lasting all the way into the afternoon/evening.

For the latest details on the storm and forecast ahead, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

