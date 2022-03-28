Advertisement

Google issues warning for Chrome browser vulnerability

Google recently released the version 99.0.4844.84 emergency update for its billions of Chrome...
Google recently released the version 99.0.4844.84 emergency update for its billions of Chrome users worldwide.(Google via CNN Newsource)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - People using the Google Chrome browser should update as soon as possible to fix a dangerous vulnerability.

Google recently released the version 99.0.4844.84 emergency update for its billions of Chrome users worldwide.

Microsoft Edge also is affected by the security flaw, which was described as high severity. Edge uses the same Chromium open-source code from Google.

Microsoft has issued a patch.

Users of either browser can click on the three dots menu in the upper right-hand corner, click “Help” and then “About” Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge. That will show whether there is an update available.

CNN reported other browsers could be open to the same exploit, including Samsung’s browser, Amazon Silk, Brave and Opera. Users should be on the lookout for updates.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The living room of Bob Saget's hotel room.
Evidence photos released of Bob Saget’s hotel room where he died
State Police investigation leads to search at homes owned by Eliot Cutler
A former Maine Gubernatorial candidate arrested
Caribou High School will induct 15 individuals and 1 team into the Vikings Athletics Hall of...
Caribou announces first inductees into the Vikings Athletic Hall of Fame
Mike Tyson's cannabis gummy products, 'Mike Bites,' come in the shape of an ear.
Mike Tyson selling ear-shaped cannabis edibles
Pepsi and IHOP join forces to introduce Pepsi Maple Syrup Cola.
Pepsi teams up with IHOP for maple syrup cola

Latest News

FILE - President Donald Trump arrives at the White House in Washington, on Dec. 31, 2020.
Judge: Trump likely committed crimes related to election
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the Cross Hall of the White House, Feb. 25, 2022, in...
Biden says remark on Putin’s power was about ‘moral outrage’
Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best...
Academy condemns Will Smith’s actions, launches review
A man holds fragments of a rocket launched by the Russian forces at night, a rocket crater...
Ukrainians claim to retake ground ahead of latest talks