A Look at the Pandemic’s Effect on Education

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

There have been many conversations regarding the quality of education delivered throughout the course of the pandemic, and the potential effects of the pandemic on students.

“In terms of their mental health, that really coincides mostly with isolation and quarantine”

Kristin Harrt is a Medical Advisor for MSAD 27 in Fort Kent. Throughout her day, she sees students coming in an out and has noticed changes in the kids.

“Being in quarantine for extended periods of time can negatively impact their learning, being around adults who demonstrate quite a lot of emotion surrounding Covid, even if they think they are talking among themselves, kids will usually pick up on that, and that’s anything from severe anxiety, to depression to anger.”

Harrt went onto say that while quarantines and social isolation can have a big impact on a student’s ability to learn, it can be offset by their support system at home, things such as talking with your child and helping them with school work can help foster communication skills.

On the other hand, Dr. Alana Margeson is the Director of Education at the University of Maine at Presque Isle, she says the biggest difference between her pre-pandemic students and her students throughout the pandemic has been communication.

“I think a first observation would be that students are seeking more flexibility, I think there’s more conversations about unique situations that student’s find themselves in. You know, everyone’s faced challenges during the pandemic and so it’s really an increase of conversations about how to best meet student’s needs that are very much individual.”

Whether it be accommodations that are needed due to lack of childcare, caring for a sick relative or drastic changes in work schedules, Margeson says, in the past, these conversations were not as common, but in an era where remote learning has become part of the new normal, the University has the ability to be more empathetic to student’s needs. She did note that despite the flexibility online, or asynchronous learning provides, many student’s also crave a sense of community, which was hard to foster during the pandemic.

“One of the observations that I made and that I talked with my colleagues about is that when we came back to campus, students were really excited to be back together, they were really seeking connection. So I think we learned that students, especially during a pandemic when there was a sense of isolation and just uncertainty really sought connection, so I think we’ll see increased flexibility in the way the education is offered and also a focus on how to create those social connections, how do we keep our students connected to their teachers and one another moving forward”

Dr. Margeson noted that while the effects of the pandemic on students may take years to fully realize, greater communication and an open discussion of student needs are now more welcome than they were pre-pandemic, as they help student’s achieve their personal and educational goals.

