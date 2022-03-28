Sledding The County: Brian’s Ride

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) -

For those who race snowmobiles, nothing is better than hitting the throttle and testing your skills against other racers. In this week’s Sledding The County, NewsSource8′s Brian Bouchard takes a look at a race that helps local cancer patients.

Despite a late season storm, snowmobile riders and enthusiasts gathered for the Mega Meltdown Vintage and Kids Endurance Snowmobile Races, all to raise money to support cancer patients at Cary Medical Center through a nonprofit known as Brian’s Ride.

Pamela Caldwell, the sister of Brian Caldwell whom the organization was named after, remembers her brother as a hard worker, who would give the clothes off his back to help those in need. He was also loved his motorcycle. In 2013, Brian was diagnosed with Stage 4 Gastric Cancer, and after a hard battle passed in May of 2014.

“During Brian’s treatments we saw the need in the community, the cost to just go through the treatments. After Brian had passed the family got together and said “What can we do”, we originally thought “Hey let’s do a bike ride, Brian rode bike””

And so, Brian’s Ride was born, originally as a motorcycle ride, and then coordinating with the Mega Meltdown to raise money via Snowmobile racing, the profits go to help Cancer patients at Cary Medical Center.

“The snowmobile community as a whole has been great for Brian’s Ride and this race that we put on in the winter. We’ve had a couple of years that we haven’t been able to do it because of Covid but all in all it’s been a huge success. The day of the race is very energetic for us, we all love snowmobiling, so we were able to hook up with Tame the Track and they helped us out bringing this event to the county, and it’s made a big impact and brought a lot of energy here.”, says Jim Leighton – Vice President, Brian’s Ride.

Jim says other than seeing vintage snowmobiles and kids racing around the track, the best part of his work with Brian’s Ride is hearing how the organization helps those in need.

“When you run into people that Brian’s Ride helped, sometimes they don’t even know and they’re just talking and it comes out and they say “Hey listen, this group Brian’s Ride helped us get to Bangor one weekend” and you’re like Wow, it just kind of comes out of nowhere and you just don’t know the extent of who or how you help people until you hear it out on the street.”

Over the years, Brian’s Ride has raised more than 130,000 dollars and helped 230 cancer patients at Cary Medical Center.

“Now for us that may be a small amount but for those people struggling with this disease, that’s a whole lot of money, or whole lot of help, just getting groceries, can I get through the next month, can I pay that electric bill, or whatever it takes, maybe it’s their medicine, but just hearing what people have to say and you know, that almost motivates us more” says Caldwell.

And at the end of the day, everyone that participated got to test their skills and machines out on the track, knowing all the while that their helping those in need.

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.