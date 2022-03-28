Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Monday everyone. Our storm system that we saw during the day Friday made for quite the mess of a morning commute. It did wrap up sooner than expected for most spots, with accumulations pretty much done by the mid afternoon. We did see the lower end amounts with this system compared to what was forecast. The highest report of snowfall out of the county is from Connor, which saw just about 6 inches of snowfall with this system. Totals dropped off across the rest of the county, with southern areas getting the least amount of snow.

Hour by hour throughout the day today continues to show the chances for isolated snow showers throughout the daytime today. I think the best chance for more widespread snow showers from this system will be back off to our east over parts of New Brunswick. Otherwise for the rest of us during the daytime today I think mostly cloudy skies will be the main story.



Temperatures today climb up into the lower 30s for highs, so a lot of us have already hit our high temperature that’s expected for the daytime today. Northwesterly winds will continue to help to make things feel like they’re on the cooler side over the next few days.

Tuesday looks to be another mostly cloudy day, it’s not until the overnight hours of Tuesday that skies are finally able to clear out. This allows for a mostly sunny day to setup for the daytime Wednesday. A great middle of the week leads to increasing clouds, and more rain shower chances moving in for the end of the work week. Mostly cloudy skies are expected during the daytime hours. While I don’t think the chances are as high, there’s still a possibility for some isolated snow showers during the day tomorrow. Highs will be a bit cooler than what we see today, with temperatures expected to make it into the mid to upper 20s.

The next 7 days show a beautiful improvement for the middle of the week. Mostly sunny skies are expected for the daytime Wednesday with highs climbing into the mid 30s. We’ll continue to warm up through the end of the workweek as our next storm system approaches. Details can be found in the latest Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great and safe Monday!

