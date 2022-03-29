Fire Destroys Home in Mapleton

MAPLETON, Maine (WAGM) -

A fire destroyed a home in Mapleton over the weekend.

Mapleton Fire Dept. was called out early Sunday morning about 12:45 a.m. to 3068 West Chapman Road.

Mapleton Fire Chief Adam Rider said the structure was fully involved on arrival.

Residents were home at the time but escaped with no injuries.

Mapleton Fire received mutual aid from Presque Isle Fire Department and Washburn Fire Department.

Chief Rider says the home was a total loss.

