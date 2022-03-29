Advertisement

Fire Destroys Home in Mapleton

.
.(.)
By WAGM News
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAPLETON, Maine (WAGM) -

A fire destroyed a home in Mapleton over the weekend.

Mapleton Fire Dept. was called out early Sunday morning about 12:45 a.m. to 3068 West Chapman Road.

Mapleton Fire Chief Adam Rider said the structure was fully involved on arrival.

Residents were home at the time but escaped with no injuries.

Mapleton Fire received mutual aid from Presque Isle Fire Department and Washburn Fire Department.

Chief Rider says the home was a total loss.

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The living room of Bob Saget's hotel room.
Evidence photos released of Bob Saget’s hotel room where he died
Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best...
Comedians react with horror at Will Smith’s Oscar slap
Ariana DeBose, winner of the award for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for...
Ariana DeBose wins Oscar for best supporting actress
Eagle Lake Fire Truck
New Truck Helps Fire Department Better Serve Community
Mike Tyson's cannabis gummy products, 'Mike Bites,' come in the shape of an ear.
Mike Tyson selling ear-shaped cannabis edibles

Latest News

Medical Monday
Medical Monday Colorectal Cancer
Flavored Nicotine Ban
Bill Proposes Ban of Flavored Nicotine Products
Eagle Lake Fire Truck
New Truck Helps Fire Department Better Serve Community
Flavored Nicotine Ban
Flavored Nicotine Ban