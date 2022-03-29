Advertisement

Homeland Security to offer COVID-19 vaccines to migrants

Migrants at the U.S. southern border will be offered COVID-19 vaccines, the Department of...
Migrants at the U.S. southern border will be offered COVID-19 vaccines, the Department of Homeland Security said.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection / Jerry Glaser)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - COVID-19 vaccines will be offered to migrants in custody at the southern border, the Department of Homeland Security said.

This plan may also be extended to thousands of people who are found trying to get into the U.S.

DHS told Congress that it should be able to provide around 2,700 shots daily, and that number will more than double before the end of May.

Sources said some members of the Biden administration were not in favor of providing vaccines to migrants, saying it could encourage more migrants to try to enter the country.

Officials say what happens in the UK, tends to play out here in the U.S. weeks later. (Source: CNN, PFIZER, MERCK, EMED DIGITAL HEALTHCARE)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The living room of Bob Saget's hotel room.
Evidence photos released of Bob Saget’s hotel room where he died
Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best...
Comedians react with horror at Will Smith’s Oscar slap
Ariana DeBose, winner of the award for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for...
Ariana DeBose wins Oscar for best supporting actress
Sledding The County: Brian's Ride
Sledding The County: Brian’s Ride
The family says a Southwest Airlines gate attendant wouldn't allow 8-year-old Max, who has...
Boy with autism denied flight over mask issues, family says

Latest News

Firefighters rescued a man engulfed up to his neck in a grain bin.
Man ‘engulfed up to his neck’ in grain bin before being rescued
Flavored Nicotine Ban
Bill Proposes Ban of Flavored Nicotine Products
FILE - Nebraska state Sen. Bruce Bostelman, of Brainard, is seen in the Legislative Chamber in...
Nebraska lawmaker apologizes for debunked litter box claim
Eagle Lake Fire Truck
New Fire Truck Helps Fire Department Better Serve Community