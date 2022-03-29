New Fire Truck Helps Fire Department Better Serve Community

EAGLE LAKE, Maine (WAGM) -

While larger communities may have the funds to buy new equipment when necessary, for smaller communities that’s often not the case.

Recently, the Town of Eagle Lake was faced with a dilemma. The Fire Department’s pumper truck, which was manufactured in 1987 needed around 70,000 dollars in repairs to be operational including fixing a significant leak to it’s water tank.

“We were deciding, do you put that kind of money into a truck that’s 35 years old? So we started looking at other trucks, we looked at the price of new and we found that price for our small community to be a bit overwhelming, so we started looking at some used trucks and we found that used trucks were going for 100,000 to 150,000 dollars for a 10 to 15 year old truck” - John Sutherland – Town Manager, Eagle Lake

With no option seeming ideal for the town, they then reached out and applied for an Assistance to Firefighters Grant through FEMA and were awarded up to 228,000 dollars to go towards a new pumper truck.

“As we were looking into purchasing a used truck, we got the confirmation that the grant had came through from FEMA to purchase a new truck, so at that point we started looking at new trucks” says Rene St. Onge – Assistant Fire Chief, Eagle Lake Fire Department

The Eagle Lake Fire Department worked with a manufacturer from the Midwest to design a custom firetruck that met the challenges that a small rural fire department would face, particularly the ability to store water. The town has had to rely on Fort Kent’s tankers via mutual aid.

“If they’re going to the other side of the lake on Sly Brook Rd, it’s really important for them to carry the water with them, it’s really a long ways to go to get more water. So for these guys to leave with a large volume of water in a truck that’s built and designed to carry that. It’s really going to take our fire department to the next level to protect the residents of our community.” says Sutherland.

And as the new truck pulled into the fire station, horn blasting, friends and family of the fire department and members of the community gathered to witness the arrival of the only brand new fire truck the town has ever received. Fire Chief, Robert St. Germain says up til now, his department had only received hand-me-downs from other fire departments.

“I’ve been on the department since 2003 and I think this is our only brand new apparatus we’ve had here in town.” - Robert St. Germain – Chief, Eagle Lake Fire Department

St. Germain went on to say the community support the Fire Department received has been incredible, including the town funding an additional 70,000 dollars to help pay for the new truck, and he knows that with the capabilities of this truck, his department will be better able to serve the community.

