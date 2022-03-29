AS SEEN ON TV : AM Chat with Tyler Jones from Purpose Pups, LLC Part 1

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Now it’s time for an AM Chat. In this AM chat I talk with Tyler Jones from Purpose Pups, LLC about the work being done to train the states first courtroom service dog here in the county. Let’s take a Look

