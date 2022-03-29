Advertisement

AS SEEN ON TV : AM Chat with Tyler Jones from Purpose Pups, LLC Part 1

By Corey Bouchard
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Now it’s time for an AM Chat. In this AM chat I talk with Tyler Jones from Purpose Pups, LLC about the work being done to train the states first courtroom service dog here in the county. Let’s take a Look

Tyler Jones from Purpose Pups LLC talks about the work being done to train the states first courtroom service dog here in the county.

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The living room of Bob Saget's hotel room.
Evidence photos released of Bob Saget’s hotel room where he died
Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best...
Comedians react with horror at Will Smith’s Oscar slap
Ariana DeBose, winner of the award for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for...
Ariana DeBose wins Oscar for best supporting actress
Sledding The County: Brian's Ride
Sledding The County: Brian’s Ride
The family says a Southwest Airlines gate attendant wouldn't allow 8-year-old Max, who has...
Boy with autism denied flight over mask issues, family says

Latest News

Tyler AM Chat 1
Tyler Jones AM Chat 1
Weather on the Web 3-29-22 AM
Weather on the Web Monday, March 28th PM
Sledding The County: Brian's Ride
Sledding The County: Brian’s Ride