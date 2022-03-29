Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Tuesday. We have another quiet day in store for the forecast as high pressure continues to build in from the west. As it does so, we’ll see improving conditions in store for tomorrow, we’ll just have to make it through a dreary day in store for today. Low pressure continues to spin just off the coast of New Brunswick and nova scotia this morning. It will continue to push its way to the east before eventually becoming far enough away to not have an impact on our weather. We won’t see another chance for precipitation until the second half of the week.

Today's Day Planner (WAGM-TV)

Heading hour by hour throughout the rest of the day today shows the clouds continuing to hang around the region during the day today. I can’t rule out the chance for an isolated snow shower during the daytime today, however they will be more isolated in nature compared to yesterday when just about everyone saw some snow shower activity. Snow shower chances taper off heading into the evening hours, resulting in clearing skies heading throughout the overnight hours tonight. High temperatures today climb up into the mid to upper 20s across the board. This will be a few degrees cooler than where we were during the daytime yesterday. That’s thanks to the northwesterly winds helping to keep temperatures on the cooler side.

Today's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Tomorrow is shaping up to be a beautiful day. We’re looking to see mostly sunny skies throughout the daytime. It’s not until the late afternoon and evening hours that clouds begin to move back into the region. This is out ahead of our next system that looks to bring some mixed precip and rain to the region for the end of the work week. High temperatures tomorrow will be a good 10 degrees warmer than what we see during the day today. This is thanks the sunshine, which is seeing an increase in sun angle and strength everyday, as well as the winds being a bit lighter tomorrow compared to today.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Looking ahead at Thursday, right now we’re watching the potential for some snow, mix, and rain showers to move into the region. Check out the Weather on the Web Video Forecast for more details and information. Enjoy your Tuesday!

