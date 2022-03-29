Advertisement

Weather on the Web

By Robert Grimm
Published: Mar. 28, 2022
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Monday evening, everyone.

After our relatively quieter weekend... we saw a few scattered snow showers today, mainly for Southeastern zones and into Western sections of New Brunswick.

Tonight brings a few lingering snow showers... before tomorrow sees a mixture of clouds and sun, with windy conditions throughout the day.

Then, plenty sunshine carries us into Wednesday... followed by milder temperatures for the end of the week, and a system that ushers in snow showers changing over to mix, and eventually all rain getting into Friday.

We’ll have to keep a close-eye on any ice breakup and potential movement for the end of the week... that accompanies the milder temps and rain showers in store. For the latest details on the forecast ahead, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

