Anticipation For Lacrosse Heats Up As NMLC Hosts First Practices In Houlton

HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) - Another season of lacrosse is getting underway in the Houlton area. Youngsters are learning more about the sport and working on skills as they prepare for the start of the season in May. Jonathon Eigenmann has the story.

Joe Fagnant: “There’s noooo experience necessary, i did not have any coaching experience in lacrosse, i was a volleyball coach. My daughter wanted to play, so the Director Ken said you know how would you like to help And can you do some coaching, and that’s what we did. So we just started and i’m learning the sport along with these great students”.

These are some of the students in grades 3-8 who are members of The Northern Maine lacrosse club in Houlton. students from all over the county are traveling to Houlton to learn about the sport.

Joe fagnant: ”Its a fast moving, fast paced. you can play offense, you can play defense, we rotate people through, so you get a chance to do a little bit of everything. At the same time, your using some of the same skills that you might play in other sports”.

He also says that they are interested in extending the age group to high school as well as garner more interest from more female players. Though this would not be possible without the grants and funding for equipment from generous donors.

Joe fagnant: “We’ve received a lot of help in grants. The Belichick foundation was...money that put towards our equipment. (dissolves to) So that we have a chance to get kids into the sport...free or low cost as possible”.

The program was started in 2017 by Ken Ervin and and sparked a lot of interest, but due to covid they had to reintroduce the sport to many I spoke with some of the players about why they want to play lacrosse, a sport that has been gaining popularity all over the country.

Scarlet Trickey: “Well it did sound really fun”

Joshua Drouin: “We got a paper and i decided to sign up cuz I wanted to play hockey. But my mom said i mean my dad why not play lacrosse i said sure”.

Tori Ervin: “Me and my brothers used to play when we lived in New Hampshire and then we moved up here and it just wasn’t a thing. So my dad started it and we’ve just been playing ever since”.

Payton Collins: “everybody was there to have fun and it wasn’t..like..pressure about anything, and they were just really trying to make sure everybody was included”

Some of them also let me know what they’re most looking forward to this season.

Sarah Howe: " I’d say make more friends and competing its...its a lot of fun making.... new friends”

Mason White: “I’m looking forward to having fun...hanging out with my friends”.

Tyler Beck: “I’m looking forward to hang out with my friends....get better at this sport cuz this is my first time playing”

Bradley Corson: “I’m looking forward to hanging out with my friends....and spend time..here.”

The season will start out in may and the Houlton team will be spending time on the road traveling to Bangor and Augusta. But the main thing for the coaches and everybody helping put this program together is that the kids are out there being active and having fun, no matter the sport they may play.

If you would like to know more information about the Houlton lacrosse club, visit their website at northernmainelax.com.

