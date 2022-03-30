Advertisement

Job Fair Hopes to Put Aroostook County to Work

By WAGM News
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Employers and Job Seekers alike gathered at the Aroostook Centre Mall Tuesday morning.

Nearly 30 employers turned out for a Job Fair held by Career Center and the Maine Department of labor to conduct on-the-spot interviews and accept resumes for current job openings around the County. According to the Maine Department of Labor, the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate is 4 percent, down from nearly 4.6 percent this time last year.

“We are featuring about 28 employers today and giving everyone an opportunity to meet with employers and see what’s out there for the job market. I think what we’re seeing is that there’s a lot of upscaling on jobs, and people transitioning forward and there’s a big demand for remote work as well as hybrid positions. I think this is a great opportunity for job seekers in the area to see what’s available and to find a great position for themselves.” says Robb Miller – Career Center Consultant for the Maine Department of Labor.

Miller says now Covid restrictions have began to loosen, he hopes people will take advantage of job openings and adds the Career Center has plans to hold quarterly job fairs moving forward. If you are a job seeker looking for resources or openings, or an employer looking for resumes or to be involved in future hiring events, you can find more information at https://joblink.maine.gov/

