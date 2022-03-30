Advertisement

Kellogg’s workers win big raises after spate of strikes

FILE - The logo for Kellogg's appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock...
FILE - The logo for Kellogg's appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019.(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Several hundred workers at a Kellogg’s plant that makes Cheez-Its won a new contract that delivers more than 15% wage increases over three years after 1,400 workers at the company’s cereal plants went on strike for nearly three months last fall.

The union that represents those 570 workers in Kansas City, Kansas, said Wednesday that the wages and benefit improvements secured this week are the biggest ones the local union has ever seen.

The deal comes as many companies are struggling to fill the more than 11 million job openings across the country and workers are demanding more after keeping plants operating throughout the pandemic.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Fire Destroys Home in Mapleton
Eagle Lake Fire Truck
New Truck Helps Fire Department Better Serve Community
Bradi Foster, now 19 months, was born at 25 weeks and had a series of serious health problems....
Toddler goes home after spending whole life in hospital
Ariana DeBose, winner of the award for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for...
Ariana DeBose wins Oscar for best supporting actress
The living room of Bob Saget's hotel room.
Evidence photos released of Bob Saget’s hotel room where he died

Latest News

The cost of buying and building homes in the U.S. is going up.
Higher costs pinch home buyers
FILE - President Joe Biden delivers a speech about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at the...
Biden receives 2nd booster, presses Congress on virus funds
FILE - President Donald Trump holds up papers as he speaks about the coronavirus in the James...
EXPLAINER: What the law says about presidential records
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, March 29, 2022.
Putin misled by advisers on Ukraine, US intel determines
According to Dr. Connie Simmons, Kyle had a fracture that involved every vertebrae in his back.
Teen paralyzed in tornado walks out of hospital weeks later