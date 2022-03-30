Advertisement

Tree crashes through house in Louisiana, narrowly missing baby asleep in bedroom

A family was trapped inside their home after a tree fell on their house in Natchitoches Parish...
A family was trapped inside their home after a tree fell on their house in Natchitoches Parish during severe weather on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas, Jade Myers and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA/Gray News) - Severe weather moved through Louisiana Wednesday morning, causing one family in Natchitoches Parish to become trapped inside their home.

The sheriff’s office says a tree fell on the house while the family was inside.

A family was trapped inside their home after a tree fell on their house in Natchitoches Parish...
A family was trapped inside their home after a tree fell on their house in Natchitoches Parish during severe weather on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.(KSLA)

A representative with the sheriff’s office says no one was injured in the incident.

Katie Stewart, who lives in the home, says her family was getting ready to eat breakfast when they heard strong winds outside.

Stewart says she looked up and a big tree had come through the roof and living room.

A little while later, Stewart says a bigger tree fell through the bedroom, where her great-granddaughter, Serenity, was asleep on the bed.

Stewart’s granddaughter then ran to the door and tried to get into the bedroom to get the baby, but wasn’t able to. Stewart says they all thought the baby was dead.

Stewart was then able to get into the bedroom through the washroom and found Serenity sitting upright on the bed in between tree branches smiling.

A family was trapped inside their home after a tree fell on their house in Natchitoches Parish...
A family was trapped inside their home after a tree fell on their house in Natchitoches Parish during severe weather on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.(KSLA)

“It was a blessing. Nothing but the good Lord did this,” Stewart said.

Copyright 2022 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Fire Destroys Home in Mapleton
Eagle Lake Fire Truck
New Truck Helps Fire Department Better Serve Community
Bradi Foster, now 19 months, was born at 25 weeks and had a series of serious health problems....
Toddler goes home after spending whole life in hospital
Flavored Nicotine Ban
Bill Proposes Ban of Flavored Nicotine Products
The living room of Bob Saget's hotel room.
Evidence photos released of Bob Saget’s hotel room where he died

Latest News

The unique opportunity has been available to students for over a year now, all thanks to a...
Luther College provides haircuts for students of color
Gill Jordan cutting Luther College students hair
Traveling barber provides free haircuts for students of color at Iowa college
Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, center, and Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., right, hold a meeting with...
Congress hears siren wail as Ukrainian legislators visit
FILE - This Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, file photo shows radio show host and conspiracy theorist...
Alex Jones faces fines for skipping Sandy Hook deposition