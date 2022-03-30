Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone. It’s Wednesday, and it’s shaping up to be the nicest day of the work week today. High pressure is building into the region from the west. As it does so, we’ll see plenty of sunshine in store for the daytime today. Northwesterly winds will still be breezy at times throughout the daytime today, but will taper off by the afternoon and evening. There’s another low pressure system back off to our west over the mid-west that will be working its way into the region for Thursday and Friday, but fall apart as it does so. This is resulting in less rain expected during Thursday and Friday, and more in the way of scattered showers expected for the region.

Today's Day Planner (WAGM-TV)

Hour by hour throughout the rest of today shows plenty of sunshine across the county during the daytime today. While this computer model does show a few clouds popping up, I think it’s overdoing the cloud cover for the daytime today. With the sunshine out in full force, temperatures will also be climbing above freezing. This will result in a bit of melting occurring during the day today. This will be a bigger concern heading into the evening hours as temperatures drop below freezing. We’re getting to that time of year where the melting and re-freezing cycle between day and night will make roadways and surfaces slippery that do have water melt and run across them. Like I said before, high temperatures are expected to climb above freezing across the region by the afternoon hours. Temperatures look to range from the mid to upper 30s. I think even a few spots in southern Aroostook county could climb into the lower 40s, but if they are unable to during the day today, they’ll have a better chance to before the end of the work week.

Today's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Timing out tomorrow and into Friday. We’re looking to start Thursday morning with some snow showers across the county. While they don’t look to be too heavy in intensity, these snow showers could put down a quick coating to half inch on surfaces right before the morning commute Thursday. This could make things a bit greasy for the commute, so be mindful of this and leave yourself extra time Thursday morning. Once that first round of snow showers move through temperatures begin to warm up. We could be seeing temperatures hovering right around the freezing mark during the mid morning hours. This would result in the next band of precipitation to move through the region to fall as sleet or freezing rain. This will only help to make roads a bit slick during the morning hours of Thursday, so be cautious until temperatures have a chance to warm up by the afternoon. It’s during the mid to late afternoon that we’ll watch another round of rain showers move through the region, but with temperatures close to 40 degrees, a lot of this will help to melt the snow that we still have. We’ll continue to see scattered to isolated rain showers throughout the overnight hours as temperatures remain in the mid 30s. This sets us up for another warm and wet day in store for Friday. While the rain shower activity looks more scattered during the daytime on Friday, we could still look at some times of brief heavy downpours. These showers will continue throughout the afternoon hours of Friday, before taper off by Friday evening. Temperatures on Friday are expected to climb up into the upper 40s and lower 50s. This is thanks to the warm air that’s already in place as well as the rain showers that will be scattered across the area. This is just another taste of spring as we inch closer and closer to the warmer weather.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Looking ahead at the weekend, we could be looking at some scattered snow showers during the morning hours of Saturday. For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out the Weather on the Web Video Forecast for the latest information. Have a great and safe Wednesday!

