PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Tuesday evening, everyone.

Exiting low pressure over the Canadian Maritimes, and approaching high pressure off to our south and west... caused a tight pressure gradient to form today, leading to windy conditions. We’re still experiencing breezy conditions tonight into tomorrow... and with that, just be aware of residual blowing and drifting snow out and about on the roadways!

Tomorrow also brings the return of a lot of sunshine... and generally quieter conditions.

Then, temps will be on the rise over the coming days... with 40′s on tap for the end of the week and into next week as well.

With the more spring-like temperatures ahead, we have to pay close attention to ice breakup and ice movement on local lakes and rivers... as spring flooding will be an issue to watch over the coming days and weeks. Included above are links to the Aroostook County Flood Watch page on Facebook, NewEngland511.org, and the Aroostook County Emergency Management website -- all great resources to follow, and stay up-to-date on for the latest details on possible ice jamming, road inundations, and road closures due to spring flooding.

Always remember -- turn around, don’t drown! -- and find an alternate route, if you happen to come across any standing or flowing water on local roadways!

For the latest on the forecast ahead, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening.

