2022 COMMUNITY HERO AWARDS : CARLY GUERRETTE

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -TODAY WE ARE FOCUSING ON CARLY GUERETTE, WHO IS DESCRIBED AS HAVING A HEART OF GOLD AND ALWAYS GIVING BACK TO THE COMMUNITY REGARDLESS OF AGE.

SHERRY LOCKE - DIRECTOR OF ADVANCEMENT - ACAP " CARLY IS THE KIND OF TEENAGER THAT WE ALL WISH THAT WE HAD

CAYLY GUERRETTE IS A FULL TIME STUDENT WHO NOT ONLY EXCELLS AT SCHOOL, AND MANAGES SCHOOL SPORTS TEAMS, BUT ALSO SPENDS A LOT OF TIME VOLUNTEERING IN HER COMMUNITY, WHICH IS ONE OF THE REASONS SHE WAS CHOSEN FOR THE COMMUNITY SERVICE HERO AWARDS.

CARLY GUERRETTE - COMMUNITY SERVICE HERO AWARD RECIPIENT " I VOLUNTEER A LOT WITH LIKE THE FAIR AND MY CHURCH, I NEVER THOUGHT I WOULD GET AN AWARD I GUESS.

GUERRETTE SAYS SHE ENJOYS THE FEELING SHE GETS FROM GIVING BACK TO HER COMMUNITY

CARLY “I JUST LIKE ENJOY DOING IT AND IT’S FUN TO DO ... IT JUST MAKES ME HAPPY TO SEE PEOPLE HAPPY

IF YOU HAVE DONATED TO OUR HELPING HANDS FOR WARM AND SAFE HOMES TELETHON OVER THE LAST FEW YEARS, YOU MAY RECOGNIZE HER VOICE.

SHERRY " SHE’S BEEN A PART OF EVERY WARM AND SAFE HOME TELETHON THAT WE HAVE DONE FOR THE LAST FEW YEARS, CARLY IS OFTEN THE FIRST ONE THERE AT 5:00 IN THE MORNING, WORKS UNTIL SHE GOES TO SCHOOL, DURING THE SCHOOL DAY, AND THEN COMES RIGHT BACK AFTER SCHOOL TO HELP SHUT IT DOWN IN THE BUSY PART OF THE DAY DURING THE 6:00 NEWS

CARLY”SUPER EARLY MORNINGS, BUT IT’S WORTH IT TO SEE HOW MUCH MONEY WE RAISED, AND JUST WHERE THE MONEY GOES AND WHO IT HELPS”

GUERRETTE SAYS SHE EVERYONE SHOULD DO SOMETHING TO HELP THEIR COMMUNITY.

CARLY " YEAH I THINK IT’S SUPER IMPORTANT FOR EVERYONE AT ONE TIME OR ANOTHER TO GIVE BACK IN A WAY JUST TO SEE WHAT IT’S LIKE AND TO MAKE PEOPLE HAPPY "

